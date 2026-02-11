UCLA was able to gain 41 new players in this years portal, however there are still holes that need to be filled.

Overall, you could not ask for a better transfer portal for the UCLA Bruins in Bob Chesney's first year as head coach. However, there are a few position groups that still need a little bit more help. Besides that, this was a great transfer class.

No True Edge-Protector

The Bruins were able to bolster their offensive line with seven new transfers coming in: Riley Robell, Carter Sweazie, and Hall Schmidt, to name a few. However, they do not have a four or five-star offensive tackle who will protect Nico Iamaleava’s blind spot next season.

The Big Ten is synonymous with impactful edge rushers. This could be the biggest reason why UCLA fails to make a real push in 2026. While Iamaleava has proven to be a very mobile quarterback when the pocket breaks down. This could seriously limit UCLA's offense

No True Lock-Down Corner

Again, the Bruins were able to address the cornerback position well this offseason. Retaining Andre Jordan Jr was huge, along with additions like Aaron Williams and Chase Coleman. But like the previous section, the Bruins did not get a game-changing player at this position.

The Big Ten is also home to some of the best offenses in the nation. With quarterback play becoming increasingly more prevalent, UCLA must bolster its secondary that much more. Average cornerbacks do not erase half the field like elite ones do.

Interior Defensive-Line

The Bruins had one of the worst run defenses in all of the Big Ten in 2025. They were able to work on their defensive line, along with a few notable linebacker additions such as four-star linebacker Sammy Omosingo . But they do not have that elite defensive tackle that will elevate their defense.

Take Indiana, for example. In 2024, the season before their title run, their defensive line was very small. This allowed other teams to find a huge weakness in the Hoosiers that ultimately ended their season versus Notre Dame. UCLA could fall victim to this issue in 2026.

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, the Bruins did have a very good transfer portal for 2026. However, the small issues could prove to make or break the UCLA season. Still, UCLA was able to build a functioning roster in a rebuilding year, something that not many can do.

