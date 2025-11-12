How Far UCLA Hoops Dropped in Latest March Madness Bracketology
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) came into the 2025-26 college basketball season with one of the highest potentials of any team.
However, through three games, UCLA hasn't been able to get near its ceiling against middling teams. Their perception through three games is reflected in their seeding in the latest postseason projection.
In ESPN's latest Men's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament Prediction, Joe Lunardi has the Bruins as a 5-seed in the West (San Jose) Region of March Madness. The other 5-seeds in Lunardi's prediction include North Carolina, Michigan State and Texas Tech.
UCLA's Projected March Madness Bracket:
- UConn
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Wisconsin
- Creighton
- Baylor
- Indiana
- Mississippi State
- VCU
- High Point (Bruins' projected matchup)
- Troy
- Utah Valley
- St. Thomas
- Vermont
The addition of transfer guard Donovan Dent was deemed one of the most impactful moves of the offseason, and his addition has already raised UCLA's ceiling despite some lackluster collective wins this season.
UCLA Defeats West Georgia Without Dent
Star point guard Donovan Dent was out in the Bruins' 83-62 win over West Georgia, and his absence was felt in the first half. UCLA struggled to get anything going offensively and took just a 37-32 lead into halftime, mixed with UWG cashing in from three.
In Dent's absence, veteran forward Tyler Bilodeau starred, finishing with 21 points and four rebounds on 7-of-12 from the field. Many wondered who would step up as UCLA's facilitator, but sophomore guard Trent Perry perfectly filled the role, posting 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists while only committing two turnovers.
Eric Dailey Jr. rounded out the starters with 14 points of his own. Graduate forward Jamar Brown came off the bench and sank two 3-pointers en route to 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Part of West Georgia's 3-point barrage was thanks to Brady Hardewig, who scored all of his career-high 14 points in the first half, sinking each of his first four attempts from deep. Shelton Wiliams-Dryden led the Wolves in scoring with 16 points. Nigerian center Kenneth Chime was a defensive stalwart, swatting five UCLA shot attempts in the night.
The Bruins desperately needed a game like this after turning in two unconvincing wins against Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to start the season. Dent is likely to return as the Bruins match up against No. 5 Arizona on Friday in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
