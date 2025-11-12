All Bruins

How Far UCLA Hoops Dropped in Latest March Madness Bracketology

The Bruins haven't had the start to the season they've wanted, and it's reflected in the latest March Madness projection.

Connor Moreno

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) came into the 2025-26 college basketball season with one of the highest potentials of any team.

However, through three games, UCLA hasn't been able to get near its ceiling against middling teams. Their perception through three games is reflected in their seeding in the latest postseason projection.

In ESPN's latest Men's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament Prediction, Joe Lunardi has the Bruins as a 5-seed in the West (San Jose) Region of March Madness. The other 5-seeds in Lunardi's prediction include North Carolina, Michigan State and Texas Tech.

UCLA's Projected March Madness Bracket:

  1. UConn
  2. Kentucky
  3. BYU
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Creighton
  8. Baylor
  9. Indiana
  10. Mississippi State
  11. VCU
  12. High Point (Bruins' projected matchup)
  13. Troy
  14. Utah Valley
  15. St. Thomas
  16. Vermont
Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells as players during the first half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The addition of transfer guard Donovan Dent was deemed one of the most impactful moves of the offseason, and his addition has already raised UCLA's ceiling despite some lackluster collective wins this season.

UCLA Defeats West Georgia Without Dent

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) heads down court after a three point basket during the first half against the against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Star point guard Donovan Dent was out in the Bruins' 83-62 win over West Georgia, and his absence was felt in the first half. UCLA struggled to get anything going offensively and took just a 37-32 lead into halftime, mixed with UWG cashing in from three.

In Dent's absence, veteran forward Tyler Bilodeau starred, finishing with 21 points and four rebounds on 7-of-12 from the field. Many wondered who would step up as UCLA's facilitator, but sophomore guard Trent Perry perfectly filled the role, posting 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists while only committing two turnovers.

Eric Dailey Jr. rounded out the starters with 14 points of his own. Graduate forward Jamar Brown came off the bench and sank two 3-pointers en route to 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) drives for a basket during the second half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Part of West Georgia's 3-point barrage was thanks to Brady Hardewig, who scored all of his career-high 14 points in the first half, sinking each of his first four attempts from deep. Shelton Wiliams-Dryden led the Wolves in scoring with 16 points. Nigerian center Kenneth Chime was a defensive stalwart, swatting five UCLA shot attempts in the night.

The Bruins desperately needed a game like this after turning in two unconvincing wins against Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to start the season. Dent is likely to return as the Bruins match up against No. 5 Arizona on Friday in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Published
