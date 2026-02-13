How Starting 5 Fully Forms UCLA's Identity

The Bruins have been without for star player Skyy Clark for weeks, and he was one of the most impactful players on the team when he was healthy, so the loss should have racked the team under normal circumstances.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, the Bruins have not been under normal circumstances by any means, as they have had players step up everywhere on the court to pick up the slack and keep the team winning enough to have a real shot at March Madness.

They have formed an identity through their teamwork to play without Skyy Clark, and until Clark is back and the identity can shift back, how will each starting player contribute to that identity?

Tyler Bilodeau: The Pillar

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The player that almost goes without naming is Tyler Bilodeau, who has been the pillar for UCLA all season long, and is the player that stands out the least among the starting five's identity.

It is not even to demean his play, as it is elite game in and game out-his most recent game yielding 19 points and three rebounds-rather, it is just because he has been doing well all year and is to be expected this late in the season.

Donovan Dent: Boom Or Bust

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coming in as the one of the more volatile players on the team, Donovan Dent provides huge upside coming into games, and even when he does not play well he still is able to spread the ball out to find better odds at a victory.

He is one of two big sparks on the team, leading comeback victories against teams like Purdue, and helps lift players like Bilodeau up in their play to beat big teams.

Trent Perry: The Spark

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Just like Dent, Trent Perry finds himself able to propel the team with his energy and ability to score on offense, like his 23 points against the Huskies, though he is more consistent in his play than Dent tends to play.

He is the replacement for Clark, but will no doubt still remain essential to the team when Clark returns as the spark of energy that is hard to find at times.

Eric Dailey Jr. And Xavier Booker: Defensive Units

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) go for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While everybody has to take a huge load on defense without a proper big man on the team, Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker often combine to provide defense that lacks when they are not on the court.

Their offensive prowess could improve in consistency, but they make up for it by rebounding in big moments and round out the starting five's identity in teamwork.

Going into their match against #2 ranked Michigan the Bruins identity in their starting five will be key; the game will be an immense challenge, and it could change their season for the better.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .