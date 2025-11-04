UCLA Plummets in KenPom After Narrow EWU Victory
The 2025-26 college basketball season is officially underway and the UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) started the season on a pretty sour note.
Their narrow 80-74 win over the Big Sky's Eastern Washington Eagles left fans, players and coach Mick Cronin with much to be desired. Cronin, as fiery as he is, didn't hesitate to rip his team's performance.
Not only did the loss provide an early reality check, it also plummeted the highly-ranked Bruins 10 spots down the notorious KenPom College Basketball Ratings. UCLA came into the season ranked 10th and are down to No. 20 after just one win.
In the updated ratings, UCLA's offense ranks 28th in the nation with an offensive rating of 116.7. The Bruins' defense ranks 16th with a defensive rating of 94.6. That gives Cronin's team a +22.11 net rating, which places it at 20th in college basketball.
Notable conference and non-conference opponents like Purdue (2), Gonzaga (7) and Arizona (10) all sit comfortably ahead of the Bruins statistically.
It's just one game, but UCLA must turn it around before taking on Arizona on Friday, Nov. 14. Luckily, the Bruins' star guard, Donovan Dent, is already stepping in and shouldering the blame.
Dent Shoulders Blame For Bleak Season-Opening Win
The Bruins as a team looked disjointed by a meddling Big Sky opponent and EWU's tricky zone defense, so much so that star guard Donovan Dent often had to carry UCLA through some of its roughest stretches.
Following the ugly win, Dent and forward Tyler Bilodeau spoke to the media and the transfer guard shouldered some of the offensive blame. Here's a transcript of Dent's brief postgame:
On UCLA's practice this week
“I thought we had high energy in practice. He always wants us to go above and beyond so he’s always going to look at it in a different view. We kind of just came out with the mindset that we were going to come in here and blow them out. That’s what caused this game. I don’t think it was the practice or the shootaround. It was more our mindset at the start of this game.”
On UCLA's offensive performance
“I think I could have got the ball out of my hand a little bit more. I took 17 shots, which is quite a bit of shots. I feel like I didn’t need to take that many and forced a couple. I feel like I got to move the ball and run the offense better.”
On Dent's leadership after a game like this
“I think it's pretty easy for me to pick them up. We are all older guys, so it's not like I'm picking up freshmen or sophomores. We all know what we gotta do. I can encourage as much as I can, but we all know what we have to do. We just have to pick it up from here. Practice on Wednesday, we just have to come in with the right mindset.”
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.