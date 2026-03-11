UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau Receives Major All-Big Ten Honor

With the regular season now over, it is time to look at UCLA’s award haul.

The Bruins had plenty of notable players throughout the season. However, there was only one player who was able to earn conference honors. Tyler Bilodeau received an All-Big Ten Third Team selection, while Donovan Dent was named an honorable mention.

Snubbed?

Did Tyler Bilodeau get snubbed? Maybe. Without Bilodeau, UCLA likely would have had a very rough season. The Bruins’ other stars were up and down throughout the year and struggled to provide consistent production. However, these awards are not based on impact alone.

This season, Bilodeau averaged 18.0 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51% from the field and 46.2% from the 3-point line. His impact was a major reason UCLA was able to remain competitive throughout the season.

This season, Bilodeau recorded three 30-point performances. He scored 32 points against Minnesota , 30 against Ohio State, and 34 against UC Riverside. Bilodeau also had 18 games with 18 or more points. His scoring ability was simply second to none among UCLA players.

However, it should also be noted that UCLA went 1–2 in games where Bilodeau scored over 30 points. That statistic may have played a role in preventing him from earning a second-team nod. At the end of the day, it was up to Bilodeau to make the decision even more difficult for voters.

Bilodeau also had stronger numbers than the two players selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team. Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort averaged 17.9 points and 4.9 rebounds, while Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. averaged 13.7 points along with 7.4 rebounds. It appears the committee may have favored overall team success over individual production.

Bilodeau was also able to win a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, which is given to athletes who demonstrate strong character and sportsmanship both on and off the court. At the end of the day, this award may reflect Bilodeau’s character more than anything else.

With Bilodeau expected to leave UCLA following this season, the Bruins will be losing a major piece of their offense. With two tournaments still left to play, Bilodeau will have the opportunity to prove why he may have deserved a higher honor.