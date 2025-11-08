UCLA's Potential Remains Untapped in Win Against Pepperdine
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) came away with another empty victory against Pepperdine, outlasting the Waves, 74-63.
The Bruins had control over the entire game, but much like their season-opening win against Eastern Washington, struggled to outright blow out a lesser opponent. UCLA's offense and point guard Donovan Dent struggled to get anything going in the first half.
UCLA's second half was much better, spearheaded by center Xavier Booker, who led the Bruins with 15 points, five rebounds and five blocks on 5-of-8 shooting. Mick Cronin's crew led by as much as 19 points in the second half, but a late-game flurry from Pepperdine's Aaron Clark narrowed the lead in the end.
Clark and Javon Cooley led the Waves with 18 and 17 points respectively. No other player reached double figures. Pepperdine shot 34.4% from the field, credit to UCLA's defense.
Dent had an up and down game, finishing with 12 points, four assists and two steals on 3-of-8 (37.5%) shooting. Eric Dailey Jr. returned from injury and put up 10 points and four rebounds. Skyy Clark bounced back from a rough outing last game with 11 points and four rebounds on 3-of-5 shooting.
Trent Perry continues to be a solid scoring force off the bench. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists on 4-of-9 shooting (0-4 3PT). Booker headlined UCLA's win.
The Bruins may need to start getting their act together. Following one more tune-up game against West Georgia, UCLA takes on No. 13 Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) which already defeated No. 3 Florida this season.
Team Statistics
Shooting:
UCLA: 22-52 (48.1%) FG, 5-21 (23.8%) 3PT, 19-26 (73.1%) FT
Pepperdine: 21-61 (34.4%) FG, 8-29 (27.6%) 3PT, 13-13 (100.0%) FT
Rebounding:
UCLA: 21 defensive, 13 offensive, 34 total
Pepperdine: 19 defensive, 15 offensive, 34 total
Assists:
UCLA: 11
Pepperdine: 11
Defensive:
UCLA: 7 steals, 5 blocks
Pepperdine: 6 steals, 3 blocks
Misc.:
UCLA: 10 turnovers (16 points off tov), 3 fast break points, 30 points in the paint, Largest lead: 19
Pepperdine: 12 turnovers (14 points off tov), 4 fastbreak points, 22 points in the paint, Largest lead: 4
