All Bruins

UCLA's Potential Remains Untapped in Win Against Pepperdine

The No. 12 Bruins still haven't hit their stride despite another controlling victory over the Waves.

Connor Moreno

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball around Pepperdine Waves guard Styles Phipps (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball around Pepperdine Waves guard Styles Phipps (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) came away with another empty victory against Pepperdine, outlasting the Waves, 74-63.

The Bruins had control over the entire game, but much like their season-opening win against Eastern Washington, struggled to outright blow out a lesser opponent. UCLA's offense and point guard Donovan Dent struggled to get anything going in the first half.

UCLA's second half was much better, spearheaded by center Xavier Booker, who led the Bruins with 15 points, five rebounds and five blocks on 5-of-8 shooting. Mick Cronin's crew led by as much as 19 points in the second half, but a late-game flurry from Pepperdine's Aaron Clark narrowed the lead in the end.

Clark and Javon Cooley led the Waves with 18 and 17 points respectively. No other player reached double figures. Pepperdine shot 34.4% from the field, credit to UCLA's defense.

Dent had an up and down game, finishing with 12 points, four assists and two steals on 3-of-8 (37.5%) shooting. Eric Dailey Jr. returned from injury and put up 10 points and four rebounds. Skyy Clark bounced back from a rough outing last game with 11 points and four rebounds on 3-of-5 shooting.

ucl
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves forward Javon Cooley (23) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Trent Perry continues to be a solid scoring force off the bench. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists on 4-of-9 shooting (0-4 3PT). Booker headlined UCLA's win.

The Bruins may need to start getting their act together. Following one more tune-up game against West Georgia, UCLA takes on No. 13 Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) which already defeated No. 3 Florida this season.

Team Statistics

Shooting:

UCLA: 22-52 (48.1%) FG, 5-21 (23.8%) 3PT, 19-26 (73.1%) FT
Pepperdine: 21-61 (34.4%) FG, 8-29 (27.6%) 3PT, 13-13 (100.0%) FT

Rebounding:

UCLA: 21 defensive, 13 offensive, 34 total
Pepperdine: 19 defensive, 15 offensive, 34 total

ucl
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) looks to shoot the ball against Pepperdine Waves forward Danilo Dozic (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Assists:

UCLA: 11
Pepperdine: 11

Defensive:

UCLA: 7 steals, 5 blocks
Pepperdine: 6 steals, 3 blocks

Misc.:

UCLA: 10 turnovers (16 points off tov), 3 fast break points, 30 points in the paint, Largest lead: 19
Pepperdine: 12 turnovers (14 points off tov), 4 fastbreak points, 22 points in the paint, Largest lead: 4

ucl
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.