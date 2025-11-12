UCLA's Skipper Leaning on Indiana Loss Ahead of Ohio State Clash
Following a crushing 28-21 loss to Nebraska, the UCLA Bruins go on the road for their toughest test of the season -- No. 1 Ohio State in Columbus.
It's not the first time interim coach Tim Skipper and the Bruins are going on the road to take on one of the best teams in the nation. Just two weeks ago, UCLA was reminded of its spot in the pecking order and had its three-game win streak snapped in a 56-6 loss to Curt Cignetti and the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
It was a tough loss and a reality check, Skipper admitted, but every loss is something to learn from, and the Bruins are going into basically the same situation on Saturday. Skipper, during Monday's media availability, detailed what he learned against Indiana that he can take in the clash with the Buckeyes.
- "It's always going to come back to us just doing what we're supposed to do," Skipper said. "The big message from that game to this one will be just starting fast. That was basically our last road game, so when we get back on the road, we want to make sure we put a big-time emphasis on starting fast. That's going to be the big thing.
"But we have to take care of us. We can't worry about who we're playing, things like that. Control the controllables and we can control what we do. That's going to be our focus."
UCLA was punched in the mouth by Indiana in their matchup. The Bruins also started pretty slow against Nebraska last week, but woke up and nearly came all the way back. It's going to be a tall task, but with Skipper at the helm, you always feel like he has a chance.
UCLA Strength of Schedule Skyrockets
Starting the season with four-straight losses doesn't net a team the greatest chances at making a bowl game, but Skipper immediately ripped off three wins and boosted the hope in the locker room. UCLA's chances are all but zero after Saturday's loss.
The path to three wins with three games remaining is daunting for the Bruins. According to ESPN's FPI, UCLA has the strongest remaining strength of schedule in college football, up two spots from where it ranked going into the Nebraska game.
The Bruins are the 68th-ranked team in the FPI. The index gives them the 90th-ranked game control rating, which measures the chance that the average top 25 team would control a game the way UCLA did. UCLA is also near the bottom of the sport in average in-game win probability, sitting 122nd in the country.
The index gives the Bruins a 0.1% chance of winning out in the last three games and, hence, a 0.1% chance to make a bowl game.
