Xavier Booker Reflects on Breakout UCLA Performance
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are still trying to find their footing after another narrow 74-63 win against the middling Pepperdine Waves.
The win was rough, as UCLA struggled offensively, but Michigan State transfer center Xavier Booker had his "welcome to Westwood" game, leading the Bruins with 15 points, five rebounds and five blocks on 5-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.
A two-minute stretch to open the second half where Booker scored five points and blocked three shots gave the Bruins the jolt they needed.
“He was the biggest factor in the game and everybody in the arena will tell you that,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said after the game.
After a big night, Booker spoke to the media and reflected on his performance, detailing where he though he could improve on his season opener against Eastern Washington and how he implemented it against the Waves.
Below is a full transcript of Booker's postgame:
Xavier Booker Postgame vs Pepperdine
On what went into his performance
“Yeah, I mean just kind of reflecting off of the game on Monday, watching the film, just seeing things that I could’ve did better. Obviously, defense is one of those things, and coach got on us about that, so I took it a little personal, and I mean, I just went out today being more active on defense today, kind of anticipating everything, and that played a big factor in today’s game.”
On UCLA's defensive effort
“I mean, like I said, just being more active. I mean there are a lot of opportunities, especially on one day where I could’ve had blocked shots that I’d just be more active on, and like I said, I just watched the film, kind of reflected on it, and kind of thought about things I could’ve did better, and obviously I did today.”
On his 12 deflections
“I mean, yeah – I honestly wasn’t even thinking about it today. I was just going out, like I said just being active on defense, especially when the guys are taking the ball out of bounds, getting some tip outs. So, I mean, like I said, I wasn’t thinking about it too much, just being more active on defense today was my main focus.”
On the most fun part of transferring teams
“I mean, I’ve enjoyed everything of it. I mean, it definitely hasn’t been easy. It’s been a grand, especially the whole summer just getting better, but, I mean, I’ve definitely enjoyed the whole process. I can’t really think of one thing that I’ve enjoyed the most, just really the whole process of it. I mean, in life you’re going to go through hardships, you know, that’s what life’s all about. Being able to fight through things, you just fight adversity and just get better.
Following one more tune-up game against West Georgia, UCLA takes on No. 13 Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) which already defeated No. 3 Florida this season.
