All Bruins

Xavier Booker Reflects on Breakout UCLA Performance

The Michigan State transfer won the game for the Bruins against Pepperdine on Friday.

Connor Moreno

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) runs to the court prior to the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) runs to the court prior to the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are still trying to find their footing after another narrow 74-63 win against the middling Pepperdine Waves.

The win was rough, as UCLA struggled offensively, but Michigan State transfer center Xavier Booker had his "welcome to Westwood" game, leading the Bruins with 15 points, five rebounds and five blocks on 5-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.

A two-minute stretch to open the second half where Booker scored five points and blocked three shots gave the Bruins the jolt they needed.

“He was the biggest factor in the game and everybody in the arena will tell you that,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said after the game.

After a big night, Booker spoke to the media and reflected on his performance, detailing where he though he could improve on his season opener against Eastern Washington and how he implemented it against the Waves.

ucl
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball over Eastern Washington Eagles guard Jojo Anderson (22) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Below is a full transcript of Booker's postgame:

Xavier Booker Postgame vs Pepperdine

On what went into his performance

“Yeah, I mean just kind of reflecting off of the game on Monday, watching the film, just seeing things that I could’ve did better. Obviously, defense is one of those things, and coach got on us about that, so I took it a little personal, and I mean, I just went out today being more active on defense today, kind of anticipating everything, and that played a big factor in today’s game.”

On UCLA's defensive effort

“I mean, like I said, just being more active. I mean there are a lot of opportunities, especially on one day where I could’ve had blocked shots that I’d just be more active on, and like I said, I just watched the film, kind of reflected on it, and kind of thought about things I could’ve did better, and obviously I did today.”

ucl
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) looks to shoot the ball against Pepperdine Waves forward Danilo Dozic (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On his 12 deflections

“I mean, yeah – I honestly wasn’t even thinking about it today. I was just going out, like I said just being active on defense, especially when the guys are taking the ball out of bounds, getting some tip outs. So, I mean, like I said, I wasn’t thinking about it too much, just being more active on defense today was my main focus.”

On the most fun part of transferring teams

“I mean, I’ve enjoyed everything of it. I mean, it definitely hasn’t been easy. It’s been a grand, especially the whole summer just getting better, but, I mean, I’ve definitely enjoyed the whole process. I can’t really think of one thing that I’ve enjoyed the most, just really the whole process of it. I mean, in life you’re going to go through hardships, you know, that’s what life’s all about. Being able to fight through things, you just fight adversity and just get better.

ucl
Michigan State forward Xavier Booker (34) reacts after a play against Wisconsin during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following one more tune-up game against West Georgia, UCLA takes on No. 13 Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) which already defeated No. 3 Florida this season.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.