Ranking UCLA's Most Important Defensive Units vs Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had two weeks to let their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana marinate with a bye week ahead of their Week 11 clash with the shorthanded Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).
The Huskers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in their loss to USC last week. Still, Nebraska presents a unique challenge for a UCLA staff that had been game planning for Raiola all week and must shift to true freshman starter TJ Lateef.
Despite missing Raiola and some key offensive linemen, Nebraska is a quality offense that UCLA has to hone in on. The Bruins did give up 56 points to the Hoosiers, but the defense competed all throughout.
Ahead of Saturday's clash, let's rank UCLA's most important defensive units against the Huskers.
1. The Trenches
The success of UCLA's defense against Nebraska starts with its defensive line. It is the first level of containment against star running back Emmett Johnson, who has eclipsed a thousand rushing yards already this season.
The focus isn't just limited to the running game. Lateef is making his first career start in the Rose Bowl. Bruins pass rushers need to pressure Nebraska's true freshman early and often.
If UCLA can startle Lateef early with a stifling pass rush, the impact will be felt on all levels.
2. The Secondary
The Bruins' secondary has perhaps been the position group that has improved most from the beginning of the season.
Backed by the play of safety Key Lawrence and cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, UCLA's defensive backs are no longer overlooked. The Bruins picked off No. 2 Indiana twice two weeks ago.
One gripe -- the tackling still needs to improve. Against a Nebraska team that excels at making plays in the open field, breaking down and wrapping up will be of supreme importance on Saturday.
3. Linebackers
UCLA's linebackers have quietly been the most important unit all season. JonJon Vaughns (79) and Isaiah Chisom (65) lead the Bruins in tackles by a wide margin this year.
All aspects of Nebraska's offense will test the unit on Saturday. Whether it be Johnson breaking into the second level, Huskers receivers catching the short dumps here and there that they are accustomed to, or Lateef scrambling to extend plays, a skill he has over Raiola.
The heart of UCLA's defense against Nebraska will be the linebackers.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.