2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup: Linebackers
Welcome to a new series on UCLA Bruins on SI. The 2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup is going to detail the Bruins' commits and what national recruiting analysts are saying about them. For the fourth edition of the series, we're diving into UCLA's biggest position group of 2026's recruiting class -- linebackers.
After landing another commitment on Monday, the Bruins are up to 22 total pledges with more forecasted on the way. UCLA is now firmly within the top-10 of various recruiting sites' 2026 team recruiting rankings.
With that being said, let's take a look at UCLA's three linebacker commitments and what national recruiting analysts had to say about them
Ramzak Fruean, 3-Star LB, Bethel (Washington) Spanaway
Fruean is the Bruins' highest rated linebacker in the recruiting class with an 88 rating from 247Sports and a 0.8769 Composite rating. The 6-foot-4 linebacker had offers and close interest from Arizona State, Oregon State, Boise State and BYU along with UCLA.
Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had to say about Fruean in his evaluation of him:
"Fruean is an exciting linebacker prospect and one of the most versatile defensive players out West. Plays a lot of safety at the high school level, showing plenty of range and athleticism but projects as an outside ‘backer at the next level. With an athletic 6-foot-4, 210 pound frame, Fruean actually looks lean and has a ton of room to grow and add good weight and it won’t shock us if he even plays some as an edge rusher in certain situations. His combination of size, athleticism and physicality jumps out and he's a true three-phase defender who can play in space, rush the passer and drop in coverage. He's a big hitter who flashes knock-back ability and we really like where his game is trending."
Maliki Soliai-Tui, 3-Star LB, Kahuku (Hawaii)
One of UCLA's latest pledges, Soliai-Tui joint committed to the Bruins with his cousin and high school teammate Madden Soliai, a three-star safety, on June 21. Soliali-Tui had interest from Boise State and Cal but opted for the Bruins because of the coaching and culture being cultivated.
Here's what Biggins had to say about the Hawaiian defender:
"Soliai-Tui is one of the more versatile defenders out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. Has a safety frame and flashes excellent cover skills. Plays primarily as an in the box, middle ‘backer and does a nice job reading/reacting and flying to the football. A big hitter who loves contact and plays with maniacal effort and motor. Tough to block because of his quickness and ability to shoot through gaps and run past opposing linemen. Shows knock-back ability at the point of attack and plays fast because of his instincts and relentless style. Really like the all around game and his ultimate college position will likely be determined by where his frame is and just how much weight he can put on by the time he hits college."
Matthew Muasau, 3-Star LB, St. John Bosco (California) Bellflower
Muasau was a May recruit for the Bruins and is the Composite 110th ranked recruit out of the state of California. He had offers and interest from Charlotte and Hawaii, but UCLA was almost always his desired destination.
Here's what Biggins had to say about him in his scouting report following the commitment:
"Muasau played most of his junior season with a meniscus issue that required surgery at the end of the season. When healthy, he's a classic inside linebacker who can get downhill and loves to hit. He does a nice job filling gaps and reading angles and is a very good open field tackler. He's just a good not great athlete but has a non-stop motor and makes a lot of plays on effort and instincts and should be a solid player at the next level."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another edition to this new series!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.