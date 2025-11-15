Ranking UCLA’s Key Defensive Units vs. Ohio State
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to take on their biggest test of the season -- a road matchup with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes -- on the heels of losing two consecutive games for the first time under Tim Skipper.
The Bruins' unspoken goal of completing a 0-4 turnaround to gaining bowl eligibility is all but impossible now that they are tasked with Ohio State, No. 17 USC and the Washington Huskies to end the season, but that doesn't mean they'll stop competing.
Ahead of UCLA lies the best offense in the nation, led by Heisman favorite Julian Sayin. that is going to test every aspect of UCLA's defense.
With that being said, let's rank the Bruins' most important defensive units ahead of their clash in Columbus.
1. Secondary
The catalyst of UCLA's steady improvement defensively has been the play against some of the nation's best passers. Despite allowing 56 points against Indiana, the Bruins' secondary competed the best it had all season.
The surging play of safety Key Lawrence and corner Rodrick Pleasant has fueled UCLA on that side of the ball.
Against Ohio State, there won't be a better quarterback the Bruins will have played all year. As soon as the Buckeyes start attacking the air, it's time for UCLA to lock in.
2. Defensive Line
On the other hand, UCLA's biggest defensive crutch all season has been the defensive line. More specifically, edge containment and quarterback pressure.
The Bruins haven't recorded a sack since defeating Michigan State nearly a month ago, and Skipper detailed how to fix the issue going into Saturday's matchup.
"It's always a thing, right?" Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "And then sometimes we're dropping into coverage and things like that and playing coverage and trying to just bull rush and keep quarterbacks in the pocket. It's all a combination of things. And then it always comes down to winning your one-on-ones, right?
"You got to win your one-on-one each individual battle to get to the QB. We're doing some spy stuff in certain games also. So, it just all has to work together. There's always different challenges. Sometimes we're playing teams that have their slide in the front, so we have to read the slide and then counter the slide.
"So, there's a lot of different factors that go into it, but we'll keep doing what we're doing. Just try to keep getting better and try to apply some pressure to quarterbacks."
3. Linebackers
Bruins linebackers have been some of the more underrated defenders for program this seasons considering just how much action goes on in UCLA's second level of defense.
Linebackers JonJon Vaughns (88) and Isaiah Chisom (70) have some of the most tackles in college football, and against a team like Ohio State that can easily live in the second level of defenses, all aspects of UCLA's linebackers will be tested.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.