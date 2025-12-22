Should UCLA Fans Be Worried After Chesney's Loss

The Bob Chesney-led Dukes looked overmatched against Oregon, an expected result, but one that could serve as an early glimpse of what year one might look like for the Bruins.

James Madison had a really hard time getting anything substantial going in the first half, against Oregon's starters. The Ducks outscored JMU 34-6 in the first half. However, the second half looked much different as the Dukes would rally back 28-17 in the second half. It simply was not enough.

The Bottom Line

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Overall, this was not a bad outing from the Bob Chesney -led Dukes; this game on paper was bound to break down this way. The only unexpected part of this game was JMU's strong second half, which alone should have Bruins fans excited.

However, there is still a massive gap talent-wise between UCLA and Oregon. And it is not controversial to say that this JMU would beat our current Bruins team. We saw how UCLA played against Ohio State and Indiana this season; it was not pretty.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA's first year will most likely not be anything special; it might take 1-2 years before the Bruins can start making some noise in the Big Ten. UCLA is at the bottom of the pecking order when you stack them up against teams like USC, Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan.

Having to compete against these teams year in and year out might look ugly at first; however, if JMU's performance against Oregon says anything, the Bruins have a real chance to make a good turn around in year one.

Should fans be worried? Not at All.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The biggest factor in JMU’s downfall was the talent gap. On paper, James Madison had zero five-star recruits compared to Oregon’s six, and just three four-stars to the Ducks’ 52. That disparity showed. UCLA, however, has the potential to become a recruiting mecca once Chesney is fully settled.

With the move to SoFi and Chesney, hopefully, ushering in a new feeling of success, recruiting as well as the transfer portal should not become an issue for the Bruins whatsoever. In one year, Bob Chesney could close the talent gap between Big Ten teams significantly.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney poses at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans should not be worried about the result of this game. It was simply a less-talented G5 team against one of the nation's juggernauts. While there might not be much success in year one, there is a very strong argument that UCLA can reach Oregon's level in a few years.

