Recapping UCLA's Big Night of Basketball
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we recap a big night for UCLA Men's and Women's basketball, which each came out with their third wins of the season.
To watch today's episode, view below:
UCLA Men's, Women's Basketball Recaps
UCLA WBB Stakes Claim, Dominates No. 6 Oklahoma
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) staked their claim as one of the best teams in the nation with their dominant 73-59 win over the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners.
UCLA transfer wing Gianna Kneepkens proved just how valuable an addition she is, erupting for 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
Two of college basketball's biggest stars, UCLA's Lauren Betts and Oklahoma's Raegan Beers, battled it out in a classic, gritty matchup in the paint. Betts finished with just nine points and seven turnovers on 4-of-11 shooting, but made up for it around the rim, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking four shots.
Beers also struggled from the field as the two defensive stalwarts exchanged blows. The Sooner center finished with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting, but snagged 14 boards and two steals.
Bruins star freshman Sienna Betts was out with a recurring lower leg injury, but is no longer in a walking boot. Betts' counterpart, Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 freshman in the nation, scored 11 points on 4-of-16 (25.0%) shooting. The budding freshman couldn't quite find her footing, but made up for it by not committing a single turnover.
UCLA got some staunch help off the bench. Forward Angela Dugalic posted 16 points, 15 rebounds (five offensive) and three steals, coming up as the Bruins' unsung hero of the night.
This was a great start to UCLA's gauntlet of a non-conference slate. The Bruins head to Las Vegas for the WBCA Challenge and take on No. 11 North Carolina. After matchups against USF and Southern, UCLA goes back to Vegas to open up the Players' Era Tournament against No. 4 Texas. Regardless of the result of that game, the Bruins will play one of No. 15 Duke and No. 2 South Carolina.
And, finally, to round out November, UCLA will play against No. 12 Tennessee before starting Big Ten play against Oregon in December.
Bilodeau, Perry Shine as UCLA Dominates in Win Without Dent
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) desperately needed a win like the one it got against West Georgia on Monday before facing some real competition this week.
Star point guard Donovan Dent was out in the Bruins' 83-62 win over the Wolves, and his absence was felt in the first half. UCLA struggled to get anything going offensively and took just a 37-32 lead into halftime, mixed with UWG cashing in from three.
In Dent's absence, veteran forward Tyler Bilodeau starred, finishing with 21 points and four rebounds on 7-of-12 from the field. Many wondered who would step up as UCLA's facilitator, but sophomore guard Trent Perry perfectly filled the role, posting 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists while only committing two turnovers.
Eric Dailey Jr. rounded out the starters with 14 points of his own. Graduate forward Jamar Brown came off the bench and sank two 3-pointers en route to 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Part of West Georgia's 3-point barrage was thanks to Brady Hardewig, who scored all of his career-high 14 points in the first half, sinking each of his first four attempts from deep. Shelton Wiliams-Dryden led the Wolves in scoring with 16 points. Nigerian center Kenneth Chime was a defensive stalwart, swatting five UCLA shot attempts in the night.
The Bruins desperately needed a game like this after turning in two unconvincing wins against Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to start the season. Dent is likely to return as the Bruins match up against No. 5 Arizona on Friday in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.