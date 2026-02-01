Recapping UCLA's Heartbreaking Loss vs Indiana

The Bruins would enter this game on a three-game winstreak, as a 4.5-point favorite. Here is how they did:

1st Half

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's guard are starting to heat-up. UCLA's guards are starting to heat up. Both Donovan Dent and Trent Perry were able to hit two's. Indiana, on the other hand, has struggled to get points on the board. Which was a given considering how UCLA's defense has played. 4-0 UCLA with 16:53 left.

UCLA's defense is really starting to string together a few good possessions. However, Indiana is still finding ways to score. Even so, the Bruins are playing decently, really only a few missed shots from really blowing this game open. 9-5 UCLA with 13:00 left.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) box out Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Indiana has started to mount a little comeback, but the Bruins are doing well at keeping their distance. Tyler Bilodeau was able to hit a momentum shifting lay-up to keep the Bruins up by four. Still UCLA needs to start figuring out how to make the most of their offensive possestions. 12-8 UCLA with 11:09 left.

Both teams have struggled to get much going on defense. UCLA has struggled to hit open shots, with Booker and Perry both missing in one possession. UCLA's rebounding has been sound offensively with three so far, 16-15 UCLA with 7:27 left.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The momentum is starting to shift in Indiana's favor with an 8-0 run followed by a UCLA offensive foul. UCLA knew that Wilkerson would play a huge role in Indiana's offense, and he has. The Bruins have done well at limiting him, but his confidence is proving to be too much. 18-16 Indiana with 6:29 left.

The Bruins were able to regain the lead off a Brandon Williams three, along with an Eric Dailey Jr and-one-convert. UCLA is really starting to pick up some momentum to finish out the first half. If they can maintain this, Indiana could be in trouble. 27-25 UCLA with 3:38 left.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA would really get things going to end the second half, ending off with a 15-5 run. Trent Perry and Dent have both played 17-plus minutes and have looked sharp. If Dent is able to make a few more shots the Bruins should have a great second half.

First Half Score: 36-30 UCLA

2nd Half

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and and guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrate after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins would start the second half slowly. A few turnovers and two quick Trent Perry fouls are not how UCLA wants to start this half. Tyler Bilodeau was able to end the drought with free throws. Bilodeau would also hit a long three to maintain a six-point lead. 40-34 UCLA with 17:19 left.

Nick Dorn would hit back-to-back threes to tie the game. Xavier Booker would answer back with his own three to regain the lead. UCLA is still in the lead, but it is getting harder and harder to maintain that. We are starting to see fatigue become a factor for the Bruins guard. 43-40 UCLA with 15:34 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Indiana's defense has made some great adjustment, which has in turn completely shut down the Bruins offense. Nick Dorn has been the primary driver in Indiana taking the lead, scoring the last 11 of Indiana's points. Dent was able to tie the game with free-throws. 45-45 with 13:54 left.

It has been a back-and-forth battle in the second half. Still, Nick Dorn has been unstoppable, and is the main reason for UCLA's struggles. However, he had three fouls, something UCLA must attack moving forward. 49-47 Indiana with 11:47 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after he was fouled in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has been almost just as good for the Bruins latley. Scoring the last two UCLA field goals to keep them in the lead. Dorn would make a mistake giving UCLA an opportunity to take the lead. They would momentarily after a Jamar Brown three, then Dorn would answer right back. 54-52 Indiana with 9:24 left.

After hitting a three Jamar Brown would miss back-to-back field goals that would allow Indiana to expand their lead. Xavier Booker would get torched on defense by Reed Bailey after playing great defense before that. UCLA is looking bad. 56-52 Indiana with 7:55 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) go for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nick Dorn has gotten cold, but still the Bruins have been unable to take advantage of that. The Bruins have missed their last seven shots. Bilodeau and Dent have also struggled to be a factor with six-points combined in the first half. 60-54 Indiana with 5:30 left.

Indiana is starting to put this game away after a Lamar Wilkerson three. However, Bilodeau was finally able to connect from three to break UCLA' 0-11 FG streak. If they can build on this there is still a chance. But it is looking gloom. 66-59 UCLA with 3:04 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) go for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nick Dorn would pretty much hit the dagger to put the Hoosiers up 10. Perry and Dent would help cut the lead to seven. While this is nice, UCLA's biggest enemy besides Dorn is the clock. There is still a sliver of hope, but everything needs to go right. 71-64 Indiana with 1:13 left.

After trading turnovers, the Dent would drive and draw a foul and hit the free throw to cut the lead to four. Dent would foul Wilkerson, leading to two free throws to push the lead to six. Dent would then make a layup to cut the lead to four. Still hope for the Bruins.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives up for a basket past Northwestern Wildcats guard Jordan Clayton (11) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the inbound, Wilkerson would turn the ball over, leading to a huge Dailey Jr rebound to cut the lead to two. UCLA would foul, leading to two free throws. UCLA is down four, but chipping. Perry would get fouled and shoot free throws.

Perry would hit both. Then Bailey would get fouled. He would miss his first, then make his second. UCLA ball and Perry would deilver hitting a three to tie the game to end regulation.

Overtime 76-76

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives past Northwestern Wildcats forward Tyler Kropp (1) for a basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Indiana would strike first, then Perry would get fouled on transition and make both free throws. UCLA would stop the Hoosiers, leading to Dent getting fouled. He would make 1/2. Perry would get fouled and make 2/2. 81-78 UCLA with 2:47 left.

Dailey Jr would make a layup to push the lead, but it would be erased by a Bilodeau foul. Wilkerson would capitalize with a layup to take the lead. Bilodeau would then get fouled. He would make one, but UCLA would then get the rebound. Dent would then capitalize with a layup.

Indiana would tie it up, then Perry would miss a two to win the game. 2OT coming right up.

2nd Overtime

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wilkerson would get to the line to start the new OT to give Indiana a small cushion. On the next possession, Bilodeau would commit an offensive foul to foul out. Jamar Brown would get fouled and would promptly take the lead for the Bruins. 88-87 UCLA with 3:10 left.

Wilkerson would then take the lead with a layup. Dent would strike back with his own to give the Bruins the lead back. Perry would hit a huge three to break the tie. Indiana would draw a foul, and keep the game within one. 93-92 UCLA with 1:20 left.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dailey Jr would foul DeVries, and he would take the lead with free throws. DeVries would then foul Dent, and he would take the lead right back. Wilkerson would then take the lead himself with a nice layup. 97-95 Indiana with :31 left.

Eric Dailey Jr would tie the game up. Indiana ball with :1.5 left. Indiana would get free throws to win the game.

Final Score: 98-97 Indiana

