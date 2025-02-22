Bruins Offer Four-Star 2026 EDGE From Georgia
UCLA football has been very aggressive on the recruiting trail this week.
Most recently, the Bruins extended an offer to a class of 2026 four-star edge rusher from Georgia, Katrell Webb. He announced the offer on social media on Friday.
Webb is ranked the No. 28 edge rusher in his class and the No. 40 class of 2026 prospect in Georgia, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-2, 230-pound recruit has also received offers from Indiana, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL) and Arkansas, among others.
Rivals' John Garcia Jr. predicts Webb to commit to Florida State.
"One of the most feared edge prospects in the state of Georgia, Webb has a national offer list and he is nearing a big chop down his list as the spring approaches," Garcia wrote earlier this month. "January was a zoo at Collins Hill High School and many coaches came through, but one who really captured Webb's attention was Mike Norvell at Florida State. It was also the first program he would mention when discussing contenders this weekend. Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana and others are working to get him back on campus going forward, but keep an eye on the Seminoles."
This past season, Webb posted 70 tackles, 30 for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a touchdown an interception.
According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Webb has visits set for Michigan on March 22, Ohio State on March 27, Purdue on March 28, Indiana on March 29 and Louisville on March 31.
We'll see if a visit out to Westwood is in Webb's future. UCLA has already started scheduling a number of visits for the spring.
Landing Webb would be one of those commits that would slowly help the Bruins make dent on the recruiting trail that DeShaun Foster envisions.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Singing Day. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come. This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.