Bruins Offer 2026 Three-Star Edge Rusher
The UCLA Bruins are eyeing down another top prospect as they extend an offer to 2026 three-star edge rusher Landon Barnes, he announced via social media on Saturday. Barnes has garnered a lot of national attention, and the Bruins will have to work for his commitment.
Currently a junior from Duncanville, Texas, Barnes is a 6-3, 220-pound defensive end that has the size and speed to wreak havoc in the offensive backfield. According to 247Sports, Barnes is a three-star recruit, ranked 47th overall in the state and 27th in the country at the edge position.
In his sophomore season, Barnes helped Duncanville High School to the 2023 6A-D1 State Championship. The state of Texas is one of the best and nationally recognized states for high school football. A state championship in the Lone Star State holds just a bit more weight than most others.
Barnes has already gained 14 total offers, including some of the top programs in the country by the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Arizona State. The Bruins are currently the only Big Ten team to show interest in the Texan.
From what he put on film last season, Barnes has the ability to play at the collegiate level right now. His size and physicality help him to not only bully offensive linemen but sneak by them with a quick-twitch outside move to get to the quarterback in a hurry. He has the talent level to succeed at UCLA.
The rush defense looks impressive for Barnes as he displayed an ability to shed blocks and find the running back to quarterback as they try to sneak through the hole. With how many rushers that the Bruins lost last season, Barnes would be a program-changing addition in two short years.
UCLA has offered 16 other edge rushers in the 2026 class that have not committed to a school, seven of which are fellow three-star prospects. The Bruins are hoping to lock up a few of those recruits in the near future including a talented defender such as Barnes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE