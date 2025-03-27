Bruins Extend Offer to Rising 2027 Prospect
UCLA has been working hard to build out the 2026 recruiting class. Although that is the priority, it is never too early to start building relationships and getting a head start on the upcoming classes. The Bruins have been looking ahead, and just extended another offer.
Sutter California native Troy Bowens, who plays both defensive end and tight end, announced on social media on Wednesday he received an offer from UCLA.
UCLA isn't the only one taking notice in the talented 2027 prospect. He has also received Tennessee, Notre Dame, SMU and others in recent weeks. Bowens is an extremely sought-after prospect, making this an uphill battle for the Bruins.
Although it's worth it to throw your hat in the ring for a prospect like Troy Bowens.
Prep Redzone's Paul Gregorian said the following about Bowens' performance at a recent showcase.
"Bowens was the most impressive prospect in the morning group, and passes the eye test with still two years left in his prep career. He is a very twitchy and athletic pass rusher with violent hands, hips and feet through contact and showed elite change of direction, flexibility and movement in open space. He offers tremendous position versatility inside or on the edge, and can play either at the next level depending on scheme. Already holding offers from Oregon, Cal, Oklahoma State and Minnesota he should see his stock continue to rise in the coming months and through the summer heading into his Junior season."
The versatility of Bowen could get him on the field early and allow him to find a spot he's comfortable. The skills can translate on either side of the ball, making Bowen an extremely interesting prospect.
Building relationships and ensuring you're present and transparent early with a recruit can sometimes be the key. There's still a place for loyalty, even in this crazy college football world of NIL and transferring.
The Bruins are continuing to instill their culture and set the standard for the program moving forward. DeShaun Foster and his staff have committed to showing recruits early and often what the UCLA football program is going to be in the Foster era.
