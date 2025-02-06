UCLA Offers One of Top WRs in Class of 2026
The state of Texas is the mecca of high school football.
If you can find success recruiting in the Lone Star State, you're doing something right.
UCLA is looking to do that with class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott from Panther Creek High School in Frisco, Texas.
Lott announced on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by the Bruins.
The highly touted prospect is ranked the No. 6 wide receiver in his class, the No. 7 class of 2026 recruit in Texas and the No. 47 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Lott has also received offers from Texas, Oregon, Arizona State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss, among others.
Per MaxPreps, Lott recorded 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 receptions last season.
The 6-foot, 170-pound wideout is also a track and field sensation. He won the 2024 Class 4A state title in long jump.
Lott wrote in the aforementioned social media post that he had talked to UCLA wide receivers coach Burl Toler III, who also serves as the program's recruiting coordinator and passing game coordinator. Toler joined the Bruins in December after spending seven seasons at his alma mater, Cal, where he acted as its running backs coach in 2018 and wide receivers coach from 2018 to 2024. He also served as the Golden Bears' recruiting coordinator the last three seasons.
Toler had started his coaching career as a quality control coach for Cal before serving as the wide receivers coach for Fresno State (2016) and UC Davis (2017).
He has quickly been trying to make an impact in the recruiting department in his first offseason with the Bruins, establishing connections with prospects around the country while extending offers. He even made a point to visit 2026 commit Kenneth Moore III.
Landing Lott may be a longshot, considering the competition and his connection to Texas, with his father, James, having played cornerback for the Longhorns in the 80s.
Jalen's interest in Texas is "warmer," according to 247Sports.
