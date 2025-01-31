UCLA Offers USC Commit, Local Class of 2026 Three-Star CB
UCLA's rivalry with USC doesn't just take place in the arena or on the field, it extends to the recruiting trail as well.
The two schools are constantly competing in-state recruits, which only intensifies the long-standing rivalry between the crosstown foes.
Recently, UCLA extended an offer to a class of 2026 three-star cornerback and USC commit, Joshua Holland II, who announced his offer from the Bruins on social media on Thursday.
Holland, who plays for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, is ranked the No. 33 cornerback in his class and the No. 50 class of 2026 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has also received offers from Georgia, Arizona, Texas A&M, Washington, SMU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Missouri, Syracuse, Utah, West Virginia, San Diego State and Michigan State.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Holland last July:
"Holland is a talented two-way player who could end up on either side of the ball. He plays corner and receiver and has the frame and growth potential to play some safety in college as well. The corner position is primarily where he’s being recruited and he has the length college coaches covet at the position. He’s pushing 6-2, 170 pounds and is a good athlete with some natural cover instincts. He shows good ball skills and ball awareness and does a nice job breaking on the football. He needs to continue to improve his top end speed to be able to run with some of the faster receivers he’ll line up against in college but has plenty of time to do so and we like where his game is trending. He has a high ceiling because of his size, athleticism and skill set and projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling."
USC has landed eight commitments so far from the class of 2026, twice as many as the Bruins have.
But UCLA is hard at work on the recruiting trail and has extended a ton of offers this month alone.
If UCLA were to flip Holland, it would send quite the message to its rivals, but USC does have the benefit of having offered the prospect early on.
