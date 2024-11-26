Bruins Offer No. 1 CB In 2027 Class
The UCLA Bruins stay confident in their ability to land some of the best recruits in the entire country. The Bruins have extended an offer to 2027 four-star cornerback Duvay Williams. He is the No. 4 ranked prospect in the nation and No. 1-ranked cornerback in the country.
Williams announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Williams is one of the best players in the entire country, regardless of the position. He has been offered by 18 schools with several of the country's top teams. Georgia, Alabama, Arizona State, Oregon and Texas A&M, just to name a few. The Bruins are the latest to enter the conversation.
The Gardena, Calif. native is currently a sophomore at Junipero Serra High School, the same school that current Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods and current New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson attended. He is surrounded by professional experience and could be next.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins from 247Sports evaluated what makes Williams the very best cornerback in the country. Biggins compared Williams to the pair of high school alumni turned NFL stars.
"Williams is a probable top 100 player in the ’27 class and has already been compared to former Cavalier greats Robert Woods and Adoree Jackson, who were both standouts in track as well as football," Biggins wrote. "Like Woods and Jackson, Williams is a two-way player who could end up at corner or receiver in college. He has excellent ball skills, is explosive in and out of his breaks and can get down the field. As a corner, he uses his 6-0+ length, quick feet and natural instincts to shadow an opposing receiver all over the field. He’s a physical player with a nice edge in his game and already a national recruit. Had a nice freshman year on the track as well with personal bests 10.92-100m, 22.05-200m and ran anchor on schools 4X100m relay team."
If the Bruins were to land one of the nation's top players, it would not only benefit their defensive secondary but would say a lot about Coach DeShaun Foster's ability to recruit the country's best players and show that they can compete with any school for the top talent.
