Bruins Receive Commitment From 2027 WR
The UCLA Bruins have received another strong in-state commitment as 2027 wide receiver Demaje Riley will become a Bruin in a few short years, he announced on Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Riley is currently a sophomore at Tulare Union High School in Tulare, Calif. He joins a list of Bruins recruits that have favored to stay in-state and closer to home. He had just two offers, including the Nevada Wolfpack. It is safe to say Riley was sure about where he wanted to play his college football.
According to 247Sports, Riley is currently unranked, but a big reason for that is that he is only in his second year of high school. At 5-8, 150 pounds, he will continue to develop and put the recruiting world on notice as his size and skills begin to increase.
Riley will be working alongside wide receivers coach Erik Frazier, who is in his first year in the position with the Bruins program. Frazier has a ton of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels, working for his sixth university and spending time with three different NFL franchises.
Frazier's final NFL stop was with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he overlapped time with current Bruins offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Being able to be coached by those two would elevate both the physical and mental parts of Riley's game in just a few short months with the program.
Riley is going to be an integral piece to this offense as they will be losing several veteran receivers in the next couple of years. He will be in the same receiver room as current freshman Kwazi Gilmer and recent 2026 three-star commit Kenneth Moore III. The Bruins will be dangerous in that aspect.
If the Bruins can continue their success of bringing in talented players at skill positions, they will be able to claw this program back to being one that will compete for a Big Ten title and potentially a college football playoff berth.
One thing is certain: the Bruins are doing a great job of recruiting within the state of California, and those recruits definitely will have an extra sense of pride playing for their hometown school. That will help them retain commits instead of seeing them flip or hit the portal.
