REPORT: UCLA Among One of Top Class of 2026 California Prospect's Favorites
UCLA is setting itself up to have much success with the class of 2026.
Recently, one of the top linebackers in the class of 2026, four-star Talanoa Ili from Orange Lutheran High School, who is also one of the top class of 2026 prospects in California, revealed UCLA was among his "top" teams.
Ili had visited Westwood for the Bruins' Elite Prospect night on Thursday.
"For me, what stood was the defensive meeting with DC coach (ikaika) Malloe," Ili said, per Rivals' Adam Gorney. "Getting to have a sit down convo and talk ball with him, Coach Foster, coach (Scott) White and the staff was the highlight for me.The message was that I’m always welcome there and they want to keep the talent here at home. They are up there in my top for sure."
Ili is ranked the No. 3 linebacker in his class and the No. 8 class of 2026 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Ili last March:
"Probably best all around linebacker in state right now, regardless of class. Long, athletic 6-3, 215 pound frame and still growing. Can rush off the edge, play in space and drop and cover. Twitchy kid who plays fast but under control. Has looked really good at a pair of off-season events- 7v7 tourney and LB Showcase. Productive and earned 1st team all-league honors after both freshman and sophomore seasons in highly competitive Trinity League. Very active with non-stop motor. High football IQ, can quickly read, diagnose and go. Could grow in to an edge rusher down the road but has the athleticism to stay at linebacker and can play inside or outside. Was clocked at 20.2 MPH on the Catapult GPS Sept 8 when the Lancers played Chandler (Ariz.). A complete, every down linebacker with a very high ceiling."
UCLA offered Ili last April. He attended the Bruins' game against Oregon on Sept. 28.
Ili has also received offers from Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Cal, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas, among others.
UCLA has competition, but it is in the running.
