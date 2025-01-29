UCLA Offers Class of 2027 QB From Illinois
UCLA football had been looking both high and low on the recruiting trail, offering some of the top talent from future classes while also getting a head start on recruits that could blossom into major prospects down the road.
The Bruins recently offered class of 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor from Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Illinois. He announced the offer on social media on Tuesday.
Taylor is not yet rated by 247Sports, On3 or ESPN, but is rated a four-star by Rivals.
Taylor has also received offers from Illinois, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Miami (FL), Ohio State and LSU, among others.
The following is part of QB Hit List's scouting report on Taylor:
"Trae has good size for a 2027 Dual Threat QB at 6'2" 175 lbs. A field manager who understands the game. Give him time and he'll make a defense pay. A super competitor who never gives up on a play. Strong throws made at every level."
Taylor's accuracy is "an area of strength," per the scouting report:
"[H]is throws are made with precision. Shows good anticipation and timing of his receivers routes. Excellent ball location, up and away from defenders. Whether set in the pocket or on the go, his consistency remains."
What stands out as Taylor's greatest strength, per the scouting report, is his ability to throw on the run:
"He has a knack for seeking out big play opportunities downfield. Strong forward momentum on his delivery."
Taylor mentioned in his aforementioned post that the Carmel football program had been visited by UCLA tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel, one example of the Bruins' staff's determined effort it has made on the recruiting trail this month, visiting schools and homes around the country.
Neuheisel is one of the few coaches from last season who remains on staff. He was named assistant head coach by Coach DeShaun Foster last month. He had been the program's wide receivers coach from 2021 to 2023 before taking on the tight ends coach role.
Neuheisel will be entering his eighth season on UCLA's coaching staff. He spent four seasons as a player for the program (2012 to 2015), appearing in 18 games at quarterback.
