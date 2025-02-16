REPORT: Where Recruitment Stands for UCLA Target, Class of 2025 Five-Star Burries
Brayden Burries is one of the top combo guards in the class of 2025.
The five-star prospect plays for Eleanor Roosevelt High School in San Bernardino, so his proximity to UCLA would suggest the Bruins are one of the top schools that could land the highly touted prospect.
But 247Sports college basketball analyst Travis Branham doesn't think it's a given.
The expert recently discussed Branham's recruitment on the "247Sports College Basketball Show." According to Branham, a decision could be coming soon.
"It sounds like he [Burries] could be entering that decision-making mode where he is meeting with his family and really talking things over -- what direction they want to go to," Branham said. "There have been discussions -- 'are we going to visit UCLA, possibly USC? Now, those are visits he can take basically any day that he wants. But I'm not holding my breath if I'm UCLA or USC, especially the Trojans, who just landed the commitment of five-star guard Alijah Arenas.
" ... So, right now, it's a bit of a mystery of where he's ultimately going to go. Schools like Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona and Oregon are all heavily involved here and very much in the mix. But getting a good feel on where he's leaning right now, it is certainly one of the tougher recruitments to gauge as we head down this final stretch."
UCLA offered Burries in August of 2023.
Below is part of 247Sports recruiting director Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of Burries:
"Burries is a big-bodied scoring guard and three-level threat. A bit older for his grade, he turned 19 in September, and is physically mature with an already powerful frame to complement his versatile attack.
"He was a downhill playmaker at an early age, but has developed some real feel and craft as a creator. He lacks the dynamic first-step to rely on blowing right by his defender, and can almost have a slow-mo style with physicality and balance through contact. He can elongate his strides at the end of his drives, has a terrific left hand as both a driver and a finisher, good body control, and can rise-up to hammer big dunks on unsuspecting defenders, even if he worked his way to the rim more gradually."
Finkelstein also highlighted Burries' "mid-range game" and ability to create shots from deep.
Burries is ranked the No. 2 combo guard in his class, the No. 3 class of 2025 prospect in California and the No. 11 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
