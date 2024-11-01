Three-Star EDGE Flips Commitment in Bruins' Favor
The UCLA Bruins just received a major commitment on Wednesday afternoon from a California native who was originally committed to play a few states over. Instead, three-star edge rusher Cole Cogshell flipped his commitment from BYU to the Bruins, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports.
Cogshell hails from Pasadena, California, and is currently a senior at John Muir High School. He is ranked as a three-star recruit according to 247sports. A versatile defensive end who has the strength and size to stack up at the line with a savviness to avoid blockers and get to the quarterback.
It makes sense that Cogshell would flip to a school closer to home as Pasadena is less than 40 miles from UCLA's campus. Much easier than moving out to the heart of Utah for the next several years.
The 6-3, 240-pound defensive end had lots of interest around the FBS with schools like San Diego State, Colorado State, BYU, and Boston College extending offers. The decision to flip schools midway through his senior season puts credit on the Bruins recruiting staff for staying involved with him.
When Cogshell gets to campus, he will be working closely with defensive line coach and outside linebackers expert, Tony Washington Jr. A former linebacker at the University of Oregon from 2010-'14, Washington was brought over with Coach DeShaun Foster for their inaugural season.
Washington has also spent time working for multiple NFL organizations starting in 2019. Cogshell and the rest of the freshman edges will receive a professional-level education from someone who has experience coaching at the next level.
If his quickness and physicality translate quickly to the Division-I level, there's a strong chance that Cogshell will receive meaningful snaps in his freshman year. He is joining a future freshman class that has four defensive ends committed to this point so competition will be had.
The Bruins will be less experienced at the edge position next season as they are losing five seniors and will have just one senior and four juniors in 2025. There is no better opportunity for Cogshell to show his stuff and compete alongside his fellow first-years to earn a spot.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.