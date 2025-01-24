UCLA Offers 4-Star Class of 2026 Safety
UCLA has continued to extend offers to recruits from the class of 2026 and 2027 this week.
One of the latest is a four-star safety from Pennsylvania.
On Friday, class of 2026 safety Kyshawn Robinson announced on social media on Friday that he has been offered by the Bruins.
Robinson plays for Westinghouse High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is ranked the No. 10 class of 2026 prospect in the state and the No. 27 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Robinson has also received offers from Penn State, Pitt, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC and Michigan State, among others.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Robinson back in April:
"Intriguing two-way player who could end up on either side of the ball in college. Predominately plays safety but has more of a corner/nickel frame and it will be interesting to see where he lines up in the secondary. Also plays running back and shows a nice blend of quickness and power. He has some shake and wiggle to his game as well and would be a nice all-purpose, change of pace type back at the next level. Despite his size, Robinson is a physical player who will come up and hit you. He’s a tough, aggressive kid who can fly off the hash and make a play and has very good football instincts. High football IQ and one of those players that just knows how to play the game and looks to be 2-3 steps ahead of everyone else around him. Projects as a Power 4 prospect and one of the more versatile players in the region."
Robinson was offered by new UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri. Sunseri is in his first offseason with the program, having been hired by the program last month. He had most recently served as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Indiana, where he helped lead the Hoosiers to a spot in the College Football Playoff this past season.
Sunseri, along with other new members of UCLA's coaching staff, have been very active in the recruiting department this month, visiting high schools all around the nation.
