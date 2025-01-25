UCLA Offers One of Top RBs in Class of 2027
UCLA football is getting ahead in recruiting the class of 2027.
The coaching staff has been extending offers to the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, and recently, it offered one of the top running backs in the class of 2027.
On Friday, four-star running back Kemon Spell from McKeesport High School announced on social media that he has been offered by the Bruins.
Spell is ranked the No. 1 class of 2027 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 2 running back in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He is currently committed to Penn State.
Spell has also received offers from Michigan, Florida State, Pitt, UNLV, Michigan State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Marshall and Akron.
Spell's head coach at McKeesport, Matt Miller, gave a brief description of the prospect's game when he spoke to Rival's Penn State site, Happy Valley Insider, back in September.
"He reminds the most of Christian McCaffery, a true three-down back with top end speed that can also catch the ball from any position," Miller said. "He also has the power to run through would be tacklers. On defense, he is like a Troy Polamalu type of safety, making big plays in both the pass game and rush defense. He's also very Devin Hester like, electric player in the return game."
UCLA is looking to re-establish the run game success it had once been known for. The Bruins finished last in the Big Ten in rushing this past season.
The Bruins will hope to turn things around on the ground with a new coach leading the running back room, A.J. Steward, who has had prior success developing quality running backs, particularly during his stint at Oregon State, where he coached two All-Pac-12 First Team honorees, Damien Martinez and B.J. Baylor.
UCLA also landed transfer commit Anthony Woods from Utah, a potential RB1 for next season. The Bruins had lost their previous starting running back, T.J. Harden, to the transfer portal.
The room will also have Karson Cox, a four-star star class of 2025 prospect and one of the top 2025 running backs in the state of California.
Things are looking up for UCLA's running back room.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.