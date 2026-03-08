UCLA Shocks The Online World With Blowout Championship Win

The Bruins were heavy favorites going into the Big Ten championship game against the #2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, so they were expected to dominate and not let the game be close.

Because of that social media wasn't expecting to be surprised by the game, rather expecting satisfaction; however, UCLA found a way to continue to shock the online world in their blowout win against the Hawkeyes.

Shocking The Online World Once More: The First Quarter

The first ten minutes of the game were by far the best for Bruins fans to watch, and the most devastating for Iowa fans to have to witness.

The Hawkeyes were somehow held to just five points on the quarter, which was a near impossible feat heading into the game because Iowa is one of the best teams on the nation.

Going into the second quarter the Bruins were already up by 17, 22-5, and social media was becoming more sure than ever that UCLA should be the #1 overall seed in the March Madness tournament.

UCLA outscored Iowa 22-5 in the first quarter.



Genuinely every Bruin on the court has found a way to eat in this game — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) March 8, 2026

I think UCLA is the best team in the country. They should be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA. The mental lapses for Iowa has been the story. Just some careless plays. https://t.co/Y3GLceIm6a — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 8, 2026

Shocking The Online World Once More: The Second Quarter

Iowa was able to find a way to heat up on offense in the second quarter, but it did nothing to cut into the Bruins already massive lead, as they were still outscored by five points.

After having given it everything they had in that quarter it looked like the game was far out of reach, and social media was left to ponder the immense 42-20 domination that had taken place.

Iowa ladies vs UCLA...Iowa

look overmatched, too many sloppy TOs, and slow getting back on transition defense. Only their 2nd game but they look tired. UCLA may be only team that can beat UCONN. — Room 1408 (@mp4995491) March 8, 2026

Ucla didn’t come to play but to get that championship title again pic.twitter.com/2c67yGrmPb — Not you blocked me (@Notyoublockedm1) March 8, 2026

Lawd UCLA can’t miss 😓😩 — Priceless 💎✨ (@YeahItsAhNo) March 8, 2026

Shocking The Online World Once More: The Third Quarter

Coming out of halftime it could have been easy for the Bruins to let some of their lead slip, or to get sloppy with such a comfortable distance between them and the Hawkeyes; however, they decided to do the opposite and came out of the locker-room fired up.

They had their best offensive quarter yet, reaching 25 points while holding the Hawkeyes to a futile last attempt at a comeback that showed only 16 points; their lead going into the fourth was already above 30 points.

UCLA TEXAS Natty — 𝓕 🪄 (@Fiizop) March 8, 2026

Okay UCLA may be taking the natty home this year — Marina Mabrey’s pasta (@River1385983900) March 8, 2026

Shocking The World Once More: The Fourth Quarter

Iowa essentially gave up when the fourth quarter came and that allowed UCLA to score at will, which led to them extending their lead by 20 points in the final ten minutes.

The final score was 96-45 in a game that was supposed to be at least somewhat close, and with the Big Ten Championship under their belt UCLA fans are now expecting the national title to come their way.

UCLA looks like the best team in the nation. — The Slam Duck 🦆 𝐎 (@TheSlamDuck) March 8, 2026

Beating the number 9 team in the country by 51 points is not regular. I’m sorry you convincing me that UCONN better than UCLA. — jotham the 1st 🇺🇬 (@JothamKitara) March 8, 2026

ucla is very clearly the number 1 overall seed pic.twitter.com/b4yAEsU0Jy — terpqt (@terpqt) March 8, 2026

UCLA is one of the top three teams. UConn, Texas should make for a tremendous competition for the NCAA Championship this year — DRDLAW (@DRDLAW1) March 8, 2026

