UCLA Shocks The Online World With Blowout Championship Win
In this story:
The Bruins were heavy favorites going into the Big Ten championship game against the #2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, so they were expected to dominate and not let the game be close.
Because of that social media wasn't expecting to be surprised by the game, rather expecting satisfaction; however, UCLA found a way to continue to shock the online world in their blowout win against the Hawkeyes.
Shocking The Online World Once More: The First Quarter
The first ten minutes of the game were by far the best for Bruins fans to watch, and the most devastating for Iowa fans to have to witness.
The Hawkeyes were somehow held to just five points on the quarter, which was a near impossible feat heading into the game because Iowa is one of the best teams on the nation.
Going into the second quarter the Bruins were already up by 17, 22-5, and social media was becoming more sure than ever that UCLA should be the #1 overall seed in the March Madness tournament.
Shocking The Online World Once More: The Second Quarter
Iowa was able to find a way to heat up on offense in the second quarter, but it did nothing to cut into the Bruins already massive lead, as they were still outscored by five points.
After having given it everything they had in that quarter it looked like the game was far out of reach, and social media was left to ponder the immense 42-20 domination that had taken place.
Shocking The Online World Once More: The Third Quarter
Coming out of halftime it could have been easy for the Bruins to let some of their lead slip, or to get sloppy with such a comfortable distance between them and the Hawkeyes; however, they decided to do the opposite and came out of the locker-room fired up.
They had their best offensive quarter yet, reaching 25 points while holding the Hawkeyes to a futile last attempt at a comeback that showed only 16 points; their lead going into the fourth was already above 30 points.
Shocking The World Once More: The Fourth Quarter
Iowa essentially gave up when the fourth quarter came and that allowed UCLA to score at will, which led to them extending their lead by 20 points in the final ten minutes.
The final score was 96-45 in a game that was supposed to be at least somewhat close, and with the Big Ten Championship under their belt UCLA fans are now expecting the national title to come their way.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@UCLAInsideronSIto keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.SIGN UP HERE NOW
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations