Social Media Losing Faith After Disappointing UCLA Loss

UCLA had gone on a short winning streak in recent games, finding victories against both Minnesota and Penn State, and they had an opportunity to extend it against Ohio State.

The outcome of the game was going to have substantial effect on the team with that big match looming, but it also was going to be the game to impress social media.

It would likely decide whether social media could have hope for UCLA or not, so they watched and spoke out as the battle with the Buckeyes ensued.

The First Half

The game did not start out as the Bruins would have wanted it to, as they fell behind quickly in part to a shot clock violation by Donovan Dent that wiped the team's first points off the board.

Donovan Dent struggles have been a huge problem for UCLA. Really liked that dude at New Mexico — Mobland Redux (@racjac24) January 17, 2026

His mistakes, which went past just the violation, were part of the main focus for much of the back and forth first half, but he did some work to redeem himself by making some cruicial three pointers.

However, the Bruins were still playing from behind for way longer than anybody would have liked to see, and social media was not having a good time watching the game.

UCLA averaging 1 point a minute to start this game yikes #ucla #ohiostate — c.smith (@smitcm19) January 17, 2026

Ucla still sucks — Learned Paw (@Booger42069) January 17, 2026

Fire seemed to return for the Bruins when the half began nearing it's end, and they started to sink more of their shots to go on a big run to pull within a feasible deficit, due to many three's being made, which irked Ohio State fans.

Would be nice if UCLA didn’t have their 3 point sliders turned up — Cameron Myers (@cmyers98) January 17, 2026

In fact, they had been back within one at one point, but the Buckeyes were able to keep their lead into the half up by six, 42-36, because of a huge half three to end the half.

However, the Bruins play was seen as unsustainable, and a few Ohio State players were having their way with the team, so some adjustments were going to have to be made for UCLA to win the game.

Ucla making some tough shots. Surely can’t last them through the whole game right? They have what like 4 points in the paint? — Keaton (@keatonw24) January 17, 2026

UCLA has been able to keep up on offense, but they are letting Mobley do whatever he wants as he has 15 points. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 17, 2026

The Second Half

Just like the first, the second half did not start in the Bruins favor, and they fell behind in almost every possession, taking a few minutes for UCLA to even score once, which was something unfortunately used to by fans.

Mick Cronin’s UCLA team starts the second half flat offensively, just like they started the first half flat. Color me shocked. — Doug Johnson Hatlem (@djjohnso) January 17, 2026

In most rough games for UCLA, after five minutes or so of playing from behind the team will begin to comeback and make it a match worth watching, but it did not go that way against Ohio State.

With less than ten minutes to go the Bruins were down 17, nothing seemed to be going their way and they were actively losing their hold of social media's support, especially with their coach Mick Cronin.

How did they extend Cronin? UCLA Men's basketball heading towards mediocrity — JLuna (@JPL92) January 17, 2026

It took until there was less than three minutes left for UCLA to get back within double digits, which was quickly lost, and even though the comeback attempt was there it was too weak to do anything.

The team lost 86-74 in a rough loss that hurt social media's morale more than help it, and the Bruins will have a lot of work to do to impress their fans again.

FINAL



Ohio State 86

UCLA 74



UCLA is now 12-6. At this point last season, UCLA was 12-6.



I thought this team would be better than last season. It might be worse. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 17, 2026

UCLA is not a tournament team. Questions need to be asked — Ethan (@ESabro3) January 17, 2026

It’s alright, UCLA is a Baseball school anyways. At least they wanna show up to play — GZA ティッカー (@GzaOnAir) January 17, 2026

