Social Media Losing Faith After Disappointing UCLA Loss
In this story:
UCLA had gone on a short winning streak in recent games, finding victories against both Minnesota and Penn State, and they had an opportunity to extend it against Ohio State.
The outcome of the game was going to have substantial effect on the team with that big match looming, but it also was going to be the game to impress social media.
It would likely decide whether social media could have hope for UCLA or not, so they watched and spoke out as the battle with the Buckeyes ensued.
The First Half
The game did not start out as the Bruins would have wanted it to, as they fell behind quickly in part to a shot clock violation by Donovan Dent that wiped the team's first points off the board.
His mistakes, which went past just the violation, were part of the main focus for much of the back and forth first half, but he did some work to redeem himself by making some cruicial three pointers.
However, the Bruins were still playing from behind for way longer than anybody would have liked to see, and social media was not having a good time watching the game.
Fire seemed to return for the Bruins when the half began nearing it's end, and they started to sink more of their shots to go on a big run to pull within a feasible deficit, due to many three's being made, which irked Ohio State fans.
In fact, they had been back within one at one point, but the Buckeyes were able to keep their lead into the half up by six, 42-36, because of a huge half three to end the half.
However, the Bruins play was seen as unsustainable, and a few Ohio State players were having their way with the team, so some adjustments were going to have to be made for UCLA to win the game.
The Second Half
Just like the first, the second half did not start in the Bruins favor, and they fell behind in almost every possession, taking a few minutes for UCLA to even score once, which was something unfortunately used to by fans.
In most rough games for UCLA, after five minutes or so of playing from behind the team will begin to comeback and make it a match worth watching, but it did not go that way against Ohio State.
With less than ten minutes to go the Bruins were down 17, nothing seemed to be going their way and they were actively losing their hold of social media's support, especially with their coach Mick Cronin.
It took until there was less than three minutes left for UCLA to get back within double digits, which was quickly lost, and even though the comeback attempt was there it was too weak to do anything.
The team lost 86-74 in a rough loss that hurt social media's morale more than help it, and the Bruins will have a lot of work to do to impress their fans again.
