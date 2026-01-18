Social Media Reacts To Statement Blowout Against #12 Maryland

UCLA women's basketball had one of their tougher games of the season ahead of them against the #12 ranked Maryland Terapins, and they had the chance to keep their dominant win streak alive.

Against the Terapins they did just that, winning 97-67, and they gave Social Media a very good game to watch and a reason to believe a national title could be on the way.

Quarter 1

UCLA started off hot as they almost always do, pulling away by over eight points after the first ten minutes of play.

Unlike normal, the team was playing more messy than normal and committing turnovers on an oddly consistent basis.

However, it did not deter the support of viewers online who were very pleased with the scoreboard and not what had led to the score, being up 25-17.

End of the 1st Qtr



No. 3 @UCLAWBB 25

No. 12 Maryland 17



Maryland allows 56.6842 points per game and just gave up 25 in the first quarter to UCLA, a “streaky” 3-point shooting team that has four threes in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/pHKl5VlC5p — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 18, 2026

Quarter 2

The Bruins were still a bit off kilter in the second quarter, mainly in ball movement due to miscommunication, yet they were able to keep the lead strong and growing.

Against one of the best defenses in the nation UCLA was able to still get four points ahead and led 47-35 by halftime, giving much to be impressed by.

UCLA had 10 turnovers and they're still up by double-digits at HT against Top 10ish team, what a team. — Mike Perez (@MikePerez24) January 18, 2026

Quarter 3

Justifiably upset by the sloppy play, head coach Cori Close made some much needed adjustments to the Bruins style of play against Maryland, and it worked right away.

Everything became smoother, the defense started to lock down the Terapins even tighter than it had before, and UCLA's lead grew by a monumental 14 points in the third quarter.

Being up by 26, it looked like the game was already secured and safe from comeback attempts by Maryland, so celebrations began to make their way out.

Yea UCLA is Final Four bound chile — Jasmine B. (@jazzvangogh) January 18, 2026

In fact, fans of other teams were also starting to come out and speak up out of jealousy for how good the Bruins were able to play against the Terapins.

UCLA is an extremely balanced team. Like wow is this what it's like to have a starting lineup where everyone scores? 😩 — 🌺 Piya 🌺 (@ADreamerParade) January 18, 2026

Quarter 4

Maryland put up a fight until the very end and put up their highest scoring quarter of the game, but it did not matter and in the end, it did not even help them cut the deficit at all.

They scored 20 points to UCLA's 24 and the Bruins were able to establish just how dominant they can be even against the top teams in the country.

Maryland is ranked #12 after all and is no force to be reckoned with, yet UCLA still won by 30 points and could have won by more if they hadn't been as sloppy in the first half.

UCLA beat Maryland by 30 yikes! — KEiSHA* (@KSearcy28) January 18, 2026

If UCLA and Texas were to play again, right now, the Bruins would blow them out by double digits. I said what I said. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 18, 2026

UCLA crushed the #12 team in the country in the second half. — Brian Hartman (@BruinBrian) January 18, 2026

