Social Media Reacts To Big Game Against Spartans

The Bruins were coming off of a big win against the highly ranked Michigan Wolverines, but their time to celebrate was short because another big opponent was looming just a couple streets over.

That opponent was the Michigan State Spartans, who watched as their rival fell to UCLA, the rival that defeated them past regulation only a couple of games before.

With how close to the Wolverines level the Spartans were, they posed a massive threat to the Bruins and were also ranked #13 in the nation.

So the Bruins had the chance to win two big games in a row in the same state of Michigan, and they made sure to give social media a dominant performance to seal the road trip.

Two Dominant Wins In The State Of Michigan: Quarter 1

The Bruins started out the game incredibly hot, sinking shots and playing great defense to come out to an immense lead by the end of the quarter, up 23-9.

Not only was this shocking because of how good the Spartans were, but also because the Bruins had not even had much of a chance to go home and rest after defeating the Wolverines, it left people wondering.

How is UCLA womens basketball surviving all this travel. Their only loss was in the ten mile drive across town in the last two years. — carl miller (@carljomiller) February 12, 2026

Two Dominant Wins In The State Of Michigan: Quarter Two

It could have been easy for UCLA to stall out in the second quarter and give some leeway to the Spartans who simply had a bad start, but that was not the case.

The Bruins continued to extend the lead, reaching a huge 44-20 lead by halftime, and the game was essentially over even though it had hardly begun in some senses.

UCLA money balling offense to the max.



30 paint points, 9 from three, 5 from FT for 44 total. — The Mighty Bruins (@themightybruins) February 12, 2026

Two Dominant Wins In The State Of Michigan: Quarter Three

The third quarter saw the biggest comeback attempt from Michigan State in the entire game. who were able to cut their bleeding to just four points by the end of the quarter, leaving UCLA up 66-38.

They were playing sloppily, letting up turnovers that shouldn't have happened, and despite the bliss that came from dominance fans couldn't help but point it out.

One major drawback though. UCLA has committed 12 turnovers which is way too many despite the fact that it is up by 24 points. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 12, 2026

Two Dominant Wins In The State Of Michigan: Quarter Four

With UCLA beginning to tire out from playing so well for the entire game, the Spartans were able to come out on top in scoring during the fourth quarter.

This however, was not a comeback in any means because the lead that UCLA had was too large to topple, giving the Bruins a solid 86-63 win against MSU that was celebrated all over social media.

UCLA women’s basketball is on the way to beating their 10th ranked team with only one loss to another ranked team…. Why can’t they get #1? — Callithowiseeit (@opinionburner_) February 12, 2026

ucla wbb #1 ??? — Rahim (@rahimsdy) February 12, 2026

