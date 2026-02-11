Bruins Still Have 1 More Test Before Leaving Michigan
The Bruins are nearly undefeated this season and are ranked #2 in the nation, having toppled ranked teams left and right; most recently defeating the #7 Michigan Wolverines not long ago.
Just because they have barely lost to anyone does not mean that teams won't present themselves as trouble to their almost perfect record.
This especially is true for ranked teams, as UCLA only won by three against Michigan, and their tough games in Michigan are not near over.
They will still have to face the Michigan State Spartans, who are currently ranked at #13, and they will be a challenge for a multitude of reasons; namely, their recent opponents and issues UCLA had against Michigan.
Another Tough Game To Go In Michigan: Recent Opponents
- Both the Spartans and the Bruins faced the Wolverines very recently within a one game span, and the results could not have been more different.
- Michigan was able to come out on top by three against the Spartans, while the Bruins came out on top by three in their respective game.
- However, that does not paint the full picture, as the final score for the Spartans was nearly 30 points higher than the Bruins despite not coming out with a victory.
- MSU lost 94-91, while the Bruins won 69-66, and if the Wolverines had been playing anything like they had against the Spartans offensively they could have easily come out with the win above UCLA.
- Furthermore, if the Bruins could only put up 69 while the Spartans could put up 91, then that puts a concern on the Bruins offense compared to the Spartans.
- However, that comes down to the specific issues that UCLA had against Michigan, and some of the things that led to the lack-luster offense were much smaller than they seem.
Another Tough Game To Go In Michigan: Issues Against The Wolverines
- One thing that was pointed out by social media in the opening quarters of the game against Michigan was that the Bruins looked slow on the court, as if they had not waken up yet.
- They weren't draining shots or having immense energy like they normally would, and it took a toll on the team, and their coach Cori Close, early in the game
- They were able to bounce back and in those times they were playing dominantly and without restraint, but when they slipped they were hardly in the game.
- If they want to keep up their nearly pristine record this season they will need to come out the gate swinging and never let up on the gas, otherwise an unlikely upset could take place.
