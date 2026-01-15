Social Media Reacts To Challenging Women's Win Against Minnesota

UCLA women's basketball has been on fire all season long, and they looked to keep up their fire against their next opponent, the unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Since they were ranked #3 in the nation before the game, it was expected that the Bruins would blowout Minnesota, yet the game turned out to be more interesting than the typical UCLA blowout.

Social Media was able to watch the game unfold, seeing the team's back and forth quarters, and they had a lot of things to say about it.

Quarter 1

The first quarter was the biggest ten minutes of the game for the Bruins, as they quickly went ahead to take a 17-9 lead.

It was one of the only times that the game wasn't necessarily close, and Bruins fans believed their team would dominate as usual for the rest of the game.

It makes me chuckle listening to commentators talk about what these teams “normally” do, but that’s because they haven’t faced elite squads like UCLA. — The Mighty Bruins (@themightybruins) January 15, 2026

Quarter 2

The second quarter saw the Golden Gophers waking up on offense, allowing them to only fall behind another two points by halftime, leaving UCLA ahead 34-24.

Being able to retain and grow the lead is what any viewer would want for UCLA, but for a team of their caliber and the domination they typically have, only growing it by two points was shaky.

Not your best UCLA. Let’s go Bruins. — 🇺🇸 CPA | UCLA | Econ | History | Athletics (@KoiGoodheart) January 15, 2026

However, Minnesota faithful were also becoming upset by how their team was putting in their all and coming away with relatively little.

ucla can't keep getting away with these threes — jenna (@JennaMacnut) January 15, 2026

Third Quarter

Coming out of halftime, both teams hit the ground running to mimic the second quarter, with the same score by the end of it occurring, 17-15 in UCLA's favor.

Once again only growing the lead by two points was not what Bruins fans wanted to see in their team, but there was also stock in the fact that the team still hadn't lost the lead since the first quarter.

This was noticed not by UCLA viewers, but by Golden Gopher fans who were able to see more than the Bruins fans in some ways because of their fresh eyes on the team.

Gophers struggling big time with offensive flow. UCLA switches very well — MontanaMike (@SkyguyMike) January 15, 2026

Fourth Quarter

The final quarter of the game was when the UCLA team seemed to be more like themselves in their usual dominant fashion, outscoring Minnesota 25-19.

When the final buzzer sounded the score landed at 76-58, a good win for the Bruins but also a battle tested game that saw them get challenged for one of their few times this season, which was seen and praised by social media.

UCLA never panicked. Defense tightened offensive was amazing spacing improved, and the game bent back to their standards. Wins like this travel.#UCLAWBB #Bruins #SergioBetts — Sergio Betts | UCLA Bruins (@PBackup215241) January 15, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .