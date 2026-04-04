Social Media Reacts To A Weird Final Four Match

The Bruins entered the final four off of a scary game against the Duke Blue Devils in which they were playing from behind at times, a very rare occurence for the 31-1 regular season team.

Their only loss had been against the Texas Longhorns in a double digit loss, and coincidentally their Final Four matchup was going to be a rematch where UCLA had the chance to get a revenge victory.

The game ended up being much more defense focused and low scoring affair than their first meeting, and UCLA terrified their fans come the end of the game, but it all started with a good first quarter.

A Weird Final Four Match Against The Longhorns: The First Quarter

The Bruins started out the game well score-wise, getting up against their familiar adversary 14-6 by the end of the ten minutes of play, and it very well looked like they could reach the championship game.

UCLA off to a perfect start vs this Texas team 🔥 — WBB MAYER 🏀 (@wbbmayer) April 4, 2026

However, the success came with a small caveat, which was the fact that Texas' Madison Booker, who was taking three point shots at an abnormal rate, could not find her rhythm which led to the lead for UCLA, which had some fans concerned.

Madison Booker clearly playing for UCLA😂 — Khaneal (@RealTiLNeal) April 4, 2026

A Weird Final Four Match Against The Longhorns: The Second Quarter

What had started in the first quarter fell apart in the second quarter, as the Longhorns were able to flip the script and claw at the Bruins' lead, not enough to fully catch up or overtake but enough to scare.

Going into halftime UCLA was losing momentum and needed to find a way to keep their 20-17 point lead alive and growing, and they also needed to find a way to get social media a positive outlook amidst all of the growing worries.

ucla legit can’t inbound the basketball? — A. (@NikeAirAaron) April 4, 2026

how many times has ucla called a timeout because they can’t inbound — Jessica (@Jqueen_xx) April 4, 2026

A Weird Final Four Match Against The Longhorns: The Third Quarter

The third quarter saw UCLA doing exactly what they needed to do, which was not let their lead slip in the slighest, still being up by three going into the fourth quarter.

All of this was still done with the silver lining of terrible shooting from not only Booker, but many other players from Texas, so social media was worried something would flip in the fourth.

UCLA better do every shooting drill to mankind this week. 🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ — K U $ H A K I ₦ T E 🇳🇬 (@Kushak1nte) April 4, 2026

UCLA choking. — Coretta Scott Cloud (@HenrytheAth) April 4, 2026

A Weird Final Four Match Against The Longhorns: The Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter began amazingly for the Bruins as they got off to a ten point lead right away, and the game looked over; however, the Longhorns clawed back and the came was back within three in the final minute.

Luckily the Bruins were able to hold on to move onto the national title game, greatly with the help of some huge blocks by Lauren Betts, and fans were ecstatic despite their prior worries.

Got nervous at the end but UCLA women in the national championship :))) — KMeeks (@KMeeksFilm) April 4, 2026

UCLA IS ON THE PRECIPICE — march maddyness 💥 (@phxsunz25) April 4, 2026