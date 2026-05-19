Top 2027 Prospect Includes UCLA in Final Three

UCLA women's basketball has won its first National Championship in program history, and head coach Cori Close is already working to ensure the program does not rest on that accomplishment. One of the most important recruiting battles of the 2027 cycle is already underway, and UCLA has positioned itself as a serious contender for one of the top players in the country.

5-star center Eve Long has trimmed her list to three finalists, and UCLA is among them alongside Notre Dame and UConn. Long cut Duke and in-state program Kansas from consideration as she narrows her decision heading into her senior season. The fact that UCLA earned a spot on that list despite entering her recruitment later than both Notre Dame and UConn speaks to the impression Close and her staff have made on the 12th-ranked prospect in the country.

Eve Long, a five-star forward in the class of 2027, will announce her college decision on Wednesday, May 20 at 11:15 a.m., @247Sports is told.



Finalists:

- UConn

- Notre Dame

- UCLA pic.twitter.com/kIqCApeF24 — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) May 18, 2026

Why UCLA Is in the Conversation

Close has built something at UCLA that is difficult to argue with. The Bruins just won their first national championship, defeating South Carolina 79-51 in the title game behind the performances of seniors Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, and Kiki Rice.

Jaquez led the team with 21 points in the championship game, while Betts was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament after averaging 23 points on 68 percent shooting from the field, 9.5 rebounds, and three blocks per game throughout the run.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close cuts down the net after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That kind of program credibility matters in recruiting, particularly for a prospect like Long, who is weighing programs with established track records of developing and winning with elite post players. Close has shown she can recruit, develop, and win with a dominant frontcourt presence, and that is exactly the kind of environment Long is looking for.

Long spoke with Talia Goodman in December of 2025 after releasing her top five list and addressed what UCLA's pitch means to her, even acknowledging that the Bruins came into her recruitment later than her other finalists.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts in the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I just want to feel comfortable there, like I have said a lot, but I want to know that if I choose to go to UCLA, I am setting myself up," Long said. "I think that UCLA, their head coach, has a lot of faith and that is really important to me, and I am just excited to continue my recruiting process with them."

The comfort level Long describes is significant. Notre Dame and UConn have had longer relationships with her, which typically gives programs an edge in recruitment. The fact that UCLA has closed that gap and earned a place among its final three suggests the Bruins have made a compelling case that goes beyond simply showing up late with a championship trophy.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to the media from Mortgage Matchup Center on April 4, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eve Long As a Prospect

Long is a 5-star center out of Olathe, Kansas, ranked 12th in the country according to 247Sports. As a sophomore, she averaged 22.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, numbers that reflect her dominance as a scorer, rebounder, and rim protector at the high school level.

Apr 4, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close interacts with fans during practice at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She has also proven herself on the international stage. Long was part of the USA Basketball Under-16 team that won gold at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup, averaging 11.8 points across six starts and earning a spot on the tournament's All-Star Five. That kind of performance in a high-pressure international setting as a sophomore demonstrates maturity and readiness that set her apart from most prospects her age.

On the court, Long is a physical post presence who seals deep, controls the glass, and finishes through contact around the basket. She is exactly the kind of player a program builds around, and at UCLA, that is precisely the role being offered.