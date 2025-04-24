Bruins Senior Tosses No-Hitter over Long Beach State
The No. 6 UCLA Bruins (42-7, 13-3) received their first no-hit bid of the season as senior pitcher Jada Cecil hurled five innings of near-perfect softball. In a 9-0 win over Long Beach State in a five-inning mercy rule, Cecil allowed zero hits with eight strikeouts and just two walks in five strong innings.
It marks Cecil's first career no-hitter as she is in her second season with the Bruins after transferring from UC San Diego where she spent her first two seasons. She completed the no-hitter in a shortened game due to the Bruins leading by eight runs after five innings, the standard mercy-rule.
The Bruins scored early and often, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning. They ballooned the lead to nine by the fourth as infield duo Savannah Pola and Jordan Woolery were a combined 5-for-7 with three runs scored. Junior star Megan Grant was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs as well.
Cecil made her ninth total appearance and fifth start of the year, improving to a 3-0 record in the circle. She is far and away the least utilized pitcher, tossing just 23.2 innings this season. Each of the other three UCLA pitchers has thrown a minimum of 87 innings this season. Cecil made her start count.
The former Big West Pitcher of the Year (2022) holds the top ERA on the team this season at 1.48 and the best opponent batting average (.150). She has allowed just five runs on eight hits with 35 strikeouts to 11 walks for one of the top teams in all of college softball.
Cecil may not be the top pitching option for UCLA, but she is extremely effective when given the opportunity. The Bruins possess four stellar pitching options that can be thrown at any opposing offense, something that will pay dividends in the conference and national tournaments.
The Bruins will prepare for a cross-country trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., facing the Michigan Wolverines (32-15, 9-7). Game one will begin Saturday, with the series ending on Monday. The Bruins will need three crucial wins to keep pace with the first place No. 15 Oregon Ducks (41-5, 14-2).
