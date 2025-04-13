UCLA Tightens Grip on Big Ten Lead
With the postseason in sight and the Big Ten standings tightening, No. 8 UCLA softball is playing its best ball of the year.
The Bruins opened their home series against Washington with a 7–4 win on Friday night at Easton Stadium, powered by another historic performance from junior first baseman Megan Grant.
Now winners of 10 straight, the No. 8-ranked Bruins continue to set the pace in the Big Ten.
UCLA improved to 38–5 overall and 10–1 in conference play after Friday’s victory, and regardless of Saturday's result, the program’s offensive firepower and pitching depth have firmly positioned it as a national title contender.
Grant homered twice and drove in five runs in the series opener, including a first-inning grand slam that gave UCLA an early 4–0 cushion. It was her third grand slam in the last four games, and her sixth career slam, tying her with some of the most prolific hitters in program history.
The Bay Area native now has 20 home runs and 66 RBIs on the season, leading the Bruins in both categories. She has reached those numbers in just 102 at-bats, posting a staggering 1.601 OPS.
Grant is now tied for the national lead in home runs and has matched Stacey Nuveman's single-season pace for reaching 20 homers, both accomplished the feat in just 42 games.
Behind Grant’s bat, the Bruins scored all seven runs Friday via the long ball. Freshman catcher Sofia Mujica added a two-run homer in the first, backing another strong outing from undefeated freshman pitcher Addisen Fisher.
Fisher, who moved to 12–0 with the complete-game win, is the only undefeated freshman pitcher left in the country. She worked around 11 three-ball counts and tossed 142 pitches, holding the Huskies scoreless through six innings before they rallied for four runs in the seventh.
Even as other national contenders stumble, the Bruins have surged with power, plate discipline and shutdown pitching.
As the Washington series concludes and the regular season winds down, the Bruins are tightening their grip on the Big Ten standings and turning their focus toward a postseason run.
With stars like Grant pacing the offense and Fisher maturing on the mound, UCLA has the tools, and the momentum, to make a deep push in May.
