Crowd Energy Lifts UCLA Softball to New Heights
The cheers started early and never let up. By the final out, Easton Stadium was buzzing with the kind of electricity that has started to define UCLA softball’s 2025 season.
On Sunday afternoon, the No. 8-ranked Bruins capped off a three-game sweep of Washington with a 6–5 win in front of a sold-out crowd, marking another milestone in a season filled with high-powered performances and rising expectations.
While the bats were booming and the bullpen came through in the clutch, it was the energy in the stands that helped carry UCLA across the finish line.
Senior second baseman Savannah Pola, who delivered a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning, pointed directly to the fans as a source of that momentum.
"(The fans) make a really big difference," Pola said. "Their energy plays a big part in our energy and flow and how we flow together. I think it's really exciting that a lot of people are coming out to see us."
The Bruins have given fans plenty of reasons to show up. With Sunday’s win, UCLA extended its win streak to 12 games and improved to 40–5 on the year. The team also remained tied atop the Big Ten standings heading into a crucial road series at No. 4 Oregon.
At the heart of it all is a lineup that leads the nation in home runs and a pitching staff that continues to hold firm when it matters most.
Junior first baseman Megan Grant added another long ball to her resume on Sunday, hitting her 22nd of the year to extend her national lead. Redshirt sophomore utility Alexis Ramirez and Pola each added home runs of their own, giving the Bruins 75 homers as a team this season.
But it’s not just the individual numbers or the streaks that have people talking. It’s the feeling inside Easton Stadium, the sellouts, the standing ovations, the student section spilling into the railings along the dugout.
As UCLA turns its attention to the road ahead, the energy around the program continues to grow. The stakes are higher. The spotlight is brighter. But in Westwood, one thing has become clear: the Bruins are not doing this alone. Their fans are locked in and along for the ride.
