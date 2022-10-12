Class of 2024 Shortstop Kaniya Bragg Commits to UCLA Softball

The Bruins earned another class of 2024 commit on Sunday, this time from one of the top infielders in the nation.

Pacifica (CA) shortstop Kaniya Bragg is the latest high school junior to pledge to coach Kelly Inouye-Perez and UCLA softball, the Southern California recruit announced Sunday on Twitter. Bragg joins right-hander Addisen Fisher – the consensus No. 1 class of 2024 prospect – in becoming a part of the Bruins’ recruiting class two years down the road.

Bragg had recently taken an official visit to Washington, but after visiting Westwood, the multi-sport athlete chose to commit to UCLA.

During the fall season, Bragg plays volleyball, while in the winter, she plays basketball.

The Orange Country Register named Bragg to the All-Orange County First-Team for her performance during the 2022 season.

Bragg – who hits right-handed – had a .447 batting average with six home runs and a team-leading 44 RBIs. She helped Pacifica claim the Empire League title and reach the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal, where Bragg and her squad fell to Roosevelt.

According to Extra Inning Softball, Bragg is the No. 13 overall prospect in the class of 2024 and the top-ranked prospect on Pacifica.

Bragg recently joined Lady Dukes Lamar – a North Carolina travel softball team – after going to the Tar Heel state for a workout on Aug. 26 and 27. Including Bragg, the Lady Dukes have 22 players going to play at the Division I level, mainly across programs in the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12.

UCLA recently received their freshmen class of infielders for fall practices. Rylee Pinedo, Jordan Woolery, Alexis Ramirez, Ramsey Suarez, Taylor Tinsley and Megan Grant will all likely be fighting for starting roles by the time the 2025 season rolls around, not to mention sophomores Taylor Stephens and Savannah Pola, who already stood in as key utility players for the blue and gold last spring.

PHOTO COURTESY OF KANIYA BRAGG/TWITTER