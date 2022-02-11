Holly Azevedo Tosses No-Hitter, UCLA Softball Blows Out CSUN To Open Season

A 13-run first-inning explosion was only the beginning for the Bruins, as their starting pitcher wound up posting the most unique stat line in the team’s dominant season-opening effort.

No. 3 UCLA softball’s (1-0) 2022 campaign got off to the smoothest start possible on Thursday, dismantling CSUN (0-1) from the very first pitch and cruising to a 22-0 run-rule victory. Redshirt senior pitcher Holly Azevedo kept the Matadors off the board completely, striking out eight batters and walking one in five no-hit innings en route to the first individual no-hitter of her collegiate career.

Redshirt senior catcher Delanie Wisz and redshirt sophomore Maya Brady both went 4-for-4 at the plate, with Brady placing an exclamation mark on the bottom of the first with a two-run home run – her first of the young season.

That first frame started and essentially ended the contest, as it only took the Bruins three late appearances before they had all the runs they would need to secure the victory. Azevedo pitched a 1-2-3 top of the first, collecting two strikeouts against the Matadors’ designated player Alexis Lemus and center fielder Jaymi Steward.

Coach Kelly Inouye-Perez is starting her 16th year with the Bruins, and the bats she lined up caused damage from the moment leadoff batter redshirt senior shortstop Briana Perez stepped up to home plate.

Perez reached on a bunt single and the Bruins kept things moving on the bases - all nine batters reached base before the Matadors recorded the first out.

Redshirt senior right fielder Aaliyah Jordan, redshirt senior first baseman Kinsley Washington, redshirt junior second baseman/designated player Anna Vines, freshman second baseman/designated player Savannah Pola, Perez, redshirt junior infielder Kelli Godin, Wisz and Brady all earned RBIs in the inning, with Brady and Washington hitting back-to-back home runs before the frame wrapped up.

Up 13-0 after the first inning, the Bruins slowed down, but still scored more as the game progressed.

The Matadors, on the other hand, did not.

Azevedo had traffic on the basepaths in the top of the third. After a walk and an error, Azevedo faced runners on second and third with two outs. Even without picking up a hit, this was the only period of the game the San Jose native had reason to worry about CSUN bringing a run across.

Escaping the inning with a swinging strikeout against shortstop Aaliyah Swan, Azevedo passed the baton back to the offense, which resumed the onslaught.

The Bruins scored four runs in the bottom of the third and five runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Wisz and Washington collected RBI singles in both innings and Brady hit an RBI single in the fourth. With the game all but wrapped up at 20-0, Pola and redshirt sophomore Seneca Curo were hit by pitches with the bases loaded, bringing across another two runs.

Brady had three RBIs on the day, while Wisz and Washington were tied for the team-lead with four RBIs each.

Completing the no-hitter, Azevedo induced a groundball to second base, collecting the win and finishing the game in a nearly spotless five innings.

Azevedo’s opening day no-hitter was the first by a UCLA pitcher since Ally Cerda no-hit Delaware to start the season in 2014 and the ninth all-time. Azevedo had previously combined with Rachel Garcia for a no-hitter against Weber State in 2017.

The Bruins will be back in action at Easton Stadium for a doubleheader on Friday afternoon. UCLA will host UC San Diego at 3 p.m. and Nevada at 5:30 p.m.

