3 Unflinching Observations Following UCLA Rivalry Win

The Bruins had an outstanding performance against USC, winning 81-62.

This result was somewhat unexpected. Entering the matchup, UCLA was only a 6.5-point favorite , but it clearly exceeded those expectations and delivered one of its best performances of the season.

Donovan Dent Will Carry UCLA in March

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) grabs a rebound away from Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent turned in one of his strongest games of the year. He finished with 30 points, two rebounds and seven assists. What stood out most was his 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, which gave UCLA significant momentum throughout the game.

While it may be unrealistic to expect Dent to replicate this every game, it is clear that when he is playing at this level, UCLA becomes a much more dangerous team. If the Bruins hope to make a deep tournament run, Dent will need to deliver similar high-impact performances.

UCLA's Defense is Improving

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) tries to pass the ball off defend by UCLA Bruins guards Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and Eric Freeny (8) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA’s defense also showed improvement. The Bruins forced 14 USC turnovers, and while some were self-inflicted, it was evident that UCLA applied consistent pressure that led to mistakes. By doing this, they caused USC to think about the basics a lot harder than they would have otherwise.

However, the defensive effort was not without flaws. There were multiple breakdowns that USC failed to fully capitalize on. Chad Baker-Mazara still managed to score 25 points while shooting 5-of-9 from 3-point range, largely due to open looks created by those lapses.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) collides with Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) as he drives the baseline during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

There is a fine line between strong defense and relying on an opponent’s missed shots. USC shot just 35% from the field, suggesting UCLA may have benefited from some missed opportunities by the Trojans. Moving forward, these lapses in coverage cannot happen vs better teams.

Eric Freeny is Developing Well

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Gabe Cupps (4) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric Freeny showed signs of growth and could become a valuable contributor moving forward. He scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range. He also had another made 3-pointer waived off due to an unrelated defensive foul.

If he continues to develop, UCLA could gain another reliable option. While Dent, Skyy Clark and Trent Perry remain the primary contributors, Freeny has the potential to emerge as an underrated piece who can catch opponents off guard.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA took a clear step in the right direction. If it can build on this performance, the Bruins have a legitimate chance to make noise in March. Up next is Minnesota, a team UCLA should be able to handle if it maintains this level of play.