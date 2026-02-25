3 Unflinching Observations Following UCLA Rivalry Win
The Bruins had an outstanding performance against USC, winning 81-62.
This result was somewhat unexpected. Entering the matchup, UCLA was only a 6.5-point favorite, but it clearly exceeded those expectations and delivered one of its best performances of the season.
Donovan Dent Will Carry UCLA in March
Donovan Dent turned in one of his strongest games of the year. He finished with 30 points, two rebounds and seven assists. What stood out most was his 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, which gave UCLA significant momentum throughout the game.
While it may be unrealistic to expect Dent to replicate this every game, it is clear that when he is playing at this level, UCLA becomes a much more dangerous team. If the Bruins hope to make a deep tournament run, Dent will need to deliver similar high-impact performances.
UCLA's Defense is Improving
UCLA’s defense also showed improvement. The Bruins forced 14 USC turnovers, and while some were self-inflicted, it was evident that UCLA applied consistent pressure that led to mistakes. By doing this, they caused USC to think about the basics a lot harder than they would have otherwise.
However, the defensive effort was not without flaws. There were multiple breakdowns that USC failed to fully capitalize on. Chad Baker-Mazara still managed to score 25 points while shooting 5-of-9 from 3-point range, largely due to open looks created by those lapses.
There is a fine line between strong defense and relying on an opponent’s missed shots. USC shot just 35% from the field, suggesting UCLA may have benefited from some missed opportunities by the Trojans. Moving forward, these lapses in coverage cannot happen vs better teams.
Eric Freeny is Developing Well
Eric Freeny showed signs of growth and could become a valuable contributor moving forward. He scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range. He also had another made 3-pointer waived off due to an unrelated defensive foul.
If he continues to develop, UCLA could gain another reliable option. While Dent, Skyy Clark and Trent Perry remain the primary contributors, Freeny has the potential to emerge as an underrated piece who can catch opponents off guard.
Overall, UCLA took a clear step in the right direction. If it can build on this performance, the Bruins have a legitimate chance to make noise in March. Up next is Minnesota, a team UCLA should be able to handle if it maintains this level of play.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.