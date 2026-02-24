Trojans Brandish 3 Players Who Could Derail UCLA's Season

With the Bruins’ season still hanging by a thread following the Illinois win, they need to limit these three Spartans or their season could be in peril.

On paper, UCLA should be able to pull off a win. Still, the Bruins have shown a tendency to play to the level of their opponents. With that in mind, they cannot allow these three Trojans to make their mark in Pauley Pavilion. A lot is riding on this game.

Jacob Cofie | F

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) shoots a layup during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

If there is one player who could exploit UCLA’s weaknesses, it is Jacob Cofie. This season, the sophomore forward is averaging 10.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. If UCLA cannot slow him down in the paint, it could be a long night.

Eric Dailey Jr. or Tyler Bilodeau will likely be tasked with limiting his impact. If Cofie controls the glass, UCLA could be in serious trouble. Slowing his rebounding will be key. In his last game against Oregon, he recorded eight rebounds and five blocks.

Chad Baker-Mazara | G

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) reacts after a three-point basket against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chad Baker-Mazara may present the biggest challenge. At 6-foot-7, the guard is averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. His scoring ability could create major problems for UCLA. However, if UCLA can contain him, the Bruins should win this game comfortably.

Against Illinois , UCLA allowed Keaton Wagler to score 19 points on 5-of-15 shooting. While not an efficient performance, his scoring presence was still impactful. UCLA needs to figure out how to keep Baker-Mazara in check. This looks like sub-15 points on poor shooting. Feasible.

Ezra Ausar | F

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) and head coach Eric Musselman react against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ezra Ausar brings a similar play style to Cofie. He is averaging 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 59.7% from the field. If UCLA cannot contain Ausar and Cofie on the boards, it could struggle significantly.

Over his last two games, Ausar is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds. However, he has fouled out three times in his last five games. That presents an opportunity. If UCLA can draw contact and force him into foul trouble, it could limit his effectiveness.

UCLA's head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA cannot allow another individual's performance to take over the game. If that happens, the Bruins could find themselves on the wrong end of an upset. In matchups like this, mistakes are costly, and discipline will be critical.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .