UCLA Softball Adds 3 Top-Tier Transfers From Arizona, Oregon

The Bruins have added to their already deep roster, reeling in three high-profile intra-conference transfers.

Coach Kelly Inouye-Perez confirmed three new additions to UCLA softball’s 2023 roster on Monday afternoon. Arizona catcher Sharlize Palacios, Arizona outfielder Janelle Meoño and Oregon infielder Rachel Cid have joined the Bruins, making the switch from across the Pac-12 ranks.

Palacios and Meoño were starters for the Wildcats during the 2022 season, with the latter being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021 after leading the conference with a .439 batting average.

En route to the Women’s College World Series in 2022, Palacios started 56 games at catcher and hit for a .326 batting average across the campaign. The Chula Vista, California, native also launched 20 home runs and collected a team-high 64 RBIs for Arizona. Palacios has twice been selected for the All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Defensive Team.

"Sharlize (Palacios) is one of the best catchers in the college game and is catching for Team USA this summer," Inouye-Perez said in a press release. "She brings strong leadership skills, swings a powerful bat and has 2 years of Women's College World Series experience. She would impact our lineup immediately with our pitchers and at the plate."

Meoño joins graduate outfielder Aaliyah Jordan as the second Pac-12 batting champion on UCLA’s roster. The 5-foot-4 redshirt junior tallied a .483 on-base percentage in 2021, stealing 12 bases while also being named to the All-Pac-12 Team and NFCA All-American Third Team.

Although she continued to play a rangy center field for the Wildcats in 2022, Meoño had her production limited by injuries.

The Hacienda Heights, California, native hit .291 with zero home runs and six RBIs this past spring. A lower leg injury caused Meoño to miss 26 games from March 3 to April 24. Meoño was able to take part in the Women’s College World Series in both 2021 and 2022, though.

"Janelle (Meoño) has proven to be a very athletic and skilled slapper," Inouye-Perez said. "She has great range in the outfield and would be a great addition to our team. She also has two years of Women's College World Series experience."

Cid joins graduate left-handed pitcher Brooke Yanez in joining the Bruins via the Ducks. Unlike Palacios and Meoño, the Tracy, California, native joins UCLA as a senior with four years of college experience before heading to Westwood.

In 2019, Cid was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team and, in the three seasons since, became a steady presence in Oregon’s lineup. The 5-foot-3 utility infielder started 167 consecutive games before the streak came to an end on May 8 against Stanford – Cid still played, appearing off the bench.

Cid holds a career .287 batting average while hitting at least four home runs in each of her four seasons in Eugene.

"Rachel (Cid) is a solid infielder with a powerful swing," Inouye-Perez said. "Rachel brings valuable experience as a senior, and I believe she adds a competitive edge to our program. She will also help add depth to our lineup that we will need on our road back to Oklahoma City."

The three experienced and highly-touted position players will be tasked with replacing the production of shortstop Briana Perez, first baseman Kinsley Washington and utility Delanie Wisz. The defensive positions and spots in the batting order are sure to be worked out over the next few months, but it appears that Inouye-Perez is gearing up for an eighth-consecutive trip to Oklahoma City next June.

PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA ATHLETICS