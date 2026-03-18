3 Ways Bruins Can Beat Knights in Round of 64

The UCLA Bruins will have quite the challenge in their opening NCAA Tournament, squaring off with the 10th seed in the East Region, the UCF Knights.

UCLA was able to finish off the regular season strong and earn a few massive wins in the Big Ten Tournament to improve its seeding to the 7th seed in the East Region. Now, they’ll be faced with one of the better teams from a loaded Big 12 conference.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Knights finished the season with a 21-11 record overall and a 9-9 record in a Big 12 conference that boasts five ranked teams. It was likely the best conference in college basketball this season.

Taking down the Knights to advance to the Round of 32 won’t be easy in any way, but the Bruins are capable of doing so. Here are three ways the Bruins can defeat the Knights in the Round of 64.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau Survive Injury Scares, Have Big Games

Arguably, the Bruins ’ two best players, Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau, suffered injury scares during the Big Ten Tournament.

Head coach Mick Cronin has indicated that both players will be ready for the start of the NCAA Tournament, which will be extremely pivotal to UCLA’s chances. Bilodeau is the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, and Dent has been on a tear of late, dishing out 78 assists with just 6 turnovers over his last 8 games, including notching the first triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history with his performance against Rutgers.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Bryce Dortch (4) as UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) sets a screen in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA Slows Down Explosive UCF Backcourt Duo

The Bruins will be up to the task against the Knights, needing to slow down their backcourt duo of Riley Kugel and Themus Fulks.

Kugel and Fulks have been the leaders of UCF’s offense this season, both averaging over 14 points per game, and both shooting 39 percent or better from three-point range. If either of them gets hot from outside, it could spell trouble for the Bruins.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) leaps over Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

UCLA Gets Strong Contributions From Its Role Players

Aside from its stars, the Bruins will need to get big-time performances from some of their role players, such as Trent Perry, Xavier Booker, Skyy Clark, and Eric Dailey.

The Bruins have gotten some much-needed performance out of their depth throughout the season, especially when dealing with injuries, and they’ll need them to show up once again if they wish to advance to the Round of 32.