UCLA Softball Beats Florida, Advances in Women's College World Series

As bases loaded walk-off doubles go, the Bruins' wasn't exactly the most dramatic.

No. 5 UCLA softball (50-9, 19-5 Pac-12) used a late push to run rule No. 14 seed Florida (49-19, 13-11 SEC), advancing to the Women's College World Series semifinals with the 8-0 win. The Bruins had an early lead, then stretched it to a more sustainable one later in the contest, setting up a four-spot in the sixth capped off by freshman right fielder Savannah Pola's "walk-off" two-RBI double.

Pola's walk all the way back in the second actually helped UCLA start its big offensive day. With two outs, junior second baseman Anna Vines and junior right fielder Kelli Godin knocked back-to-back singles to right, and Godin's drove in Pola for the first run of the day.

The Bruins nearly tacked on a few more in the third, as sophomore catcher Alyssa Garcia launched what looked like a two-run home run deep to left. However, Gators left fielder Katie Kistler had other plans, and she robbed the potential two-run shot to keep the deficit at one.

The ball started to bounce UCLA's way in the fourth, though, starting with a walk and sacrifice bunt to get a runner in scoring position right off the bat. Sophomore Seneca Curo came in to pinch hit for Godin, and she reached on an error that also allowed Pola to score.

Senior shortstop Briana Perez got the Bruins' first hit of the inning on their sixth at-bat of the frame, and her single drove in two more unearned in the form of Godin and Vines. That put UCLA up 4-0, giving the blue and gold plenty of cushion to close things out.

Pitching from ahead, senior Holly Azevedo went 6.0 innings deep, allowing just two hits without conceding a run.

Azevedo hardly faced any pressure through the first four frames, with only one Gator getting aboard and none making it past first base. Florida posed a more pressing threat in the fifth, with Azevedo's throw to first sailing wide on a grounder back to the circle. Between that error and an ensuing passed ball, Azevedo was suddenly pitching with a runner on third and only one out.

The fifth-year No. 2 starter escaped the jam to retain the shutout bid, forcing back-to-back groundouts. Azevedo got a lot done that way throughout the contest, getting 10 of her 18 outs on groundouts, compared to just two strikeouts.

Junior Megan Faraimo, the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, was UCLA's designated player in the lineup in case she needed to come in to rescue Azevedo and keep the Bruins' season alive. However, Azevedo's efficient dominance meant Faraimo could get the day off from pitching after two consecutive starts.

Azevedo got a little extra rest herself, with UCLA saving her a trip out to the circle in the seventh by closing things out in the sixth at the plate. Three singles, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base helped the Bruins put up four runs on a pair of two-RBI hits by sophomore center fielder Maya Brady and Pola.

In eliminating Florida, UCLA sets itself up to play No. 1 seed Oklahoma at 9 a.m. Monday. A loss would send the Bruins home, but a win would force a second game against the Sooners at 11:30 a.m., with the winner of that one moving on to the Women's College World Series best-of-three finals.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA softball stories: UCLA Softball on Sports Illustrated