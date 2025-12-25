One Gift UCLA Basketball Hoped Santa Brought For Christmas

The Bruins need this gift bad, considering how this season has gone for them latley.

It's Christmas, and UCLA has prepared a list with issues only Santa can address. The Bruins currently sit at 10-3, not bad considering the circumstances; however, the team has plenty of issues that have plagued them this season. Here is one thing the Bruins desperately need this holiday season:

The Gift

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1), guard Brandon Williams (5) and Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) reach for a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest flaw in the Bruins’ lineup — most recently exposed by Gonzaga — is the lack of a true center. Xavier Booker is currently serving as the de facto big man, despite his natural position being forward. Because of this, the Bruins have not had an anchor at the five.

This season, Booker is averaging 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 57.5% from the field. While his scoring has been alright this season, his rebounding has created a massive flaw in the Bruins' rotation. This has essentially caused the Bruin to fall to 314th nationally in rebounding.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) rebounds the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This has caused Tyler Bilodeau to play most of his minutes at center. While this has worked for the Bruins, causing your best player to play an unnatural position will eventually catch up to them. This switch has changed the Bruins' lineup as a whole, as they have now shifted to a three-guard lineup .

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UC Riverside Highlanders forward Dylan Godfrey (23) and UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) chase down a loose ball in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As mentioned previously, this flaw was exposed in a major way against Gonzaga. While the score remained close due to Tyler Bilodeau’s scoring, the mismatches eventually piled up. Graham Ike and Braden Huff took control in the paint, ultimately leading the Bulldogs to victory.

While Bilodeau held his own, it was clear that Xavier Booker was a massive liability later in the game. The Bruins would rebound by seven in that matchup, with Gonzaga really pulling away in that category later in the matchup.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) blocks a shot attempt by Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When Brandon Williams went down early with an ankle sprain, the Bruins did not have that imposing big man, who ultimately could have turned the tide in the game. With an impactful center in this one, there is a good chance UCLA walks out with a win.

It appears Mick Cronin has tightened the reins and effectively marginalized the five position within UCLA’s rotation. There’s a clear distinction between choosing a three-guard lineup because it best fits the roster and being forced into it due to personnel limitations.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If not solved by Santa, the Bruins really need to find a solid center in this offseason, by means of recuriting or transfer portal. Either way, this need for a elite center has proven that UCLA is still a few years off of a shot at the national title.

