Takeaways From UCLA's 48-10 Loss to Ohio State

On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we look back at UCLA's loss to No. 1 Ohio State, and look forward to an uncharted end to the Bruins' season.

Connor Moreno

UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) tries to stop Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025.
UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) tries to stop Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Three Bold Observations From UCLA's 48-10 Loss to Ohio State

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were simply all too much for the Nico Iamaleava-less UCLA Bruins, as the defending champs dominated the Bruins, 48-10, in Columbus.

UCLA's star signal-caller was ruled out the night before the game with a concussion he suffered during their 28-21 loss to Nebraska last week. Prior to the game, interim coach Tim Skipper said they found out about his status Friday night and he informed redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan he'd be starting.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Duncan shook off some early nerves -- delay of game issues -- and finished his first career start tossing 16-for-23 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass to Kwazi Gilmer. Ohio State's defense was dominant, only allowing 68 UCLA rushing yards on 25 carries.

Given the situation, you wouldn't expect UCLA to make this a competitive game, but the Bruins showed some promising stints on both sides of the ball. The defense forced multiple punts and a turnover on downs, and the offense built some positive momentum on drives minus a few signature pre-snap penalties.

With that being said, let's get into three of our boldest observations from an otherwise bleak loss.

1. Luke Duncan was... not that bad

Saturday night primetime on national television and in the defending champion's stadium -- what a way to make your first career collegiate start, right?

UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, odds stacked against him as they were, Duncan wasn't half bad.

The first handful of possessions weren't all that great, admittedly -- Ohio State's stadium pulse rating is among the top in EA Sports College Football 26 for a reason -- but once the redshirt sophomore shook off the clock management woes, he did fine.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

As you watched the game, you could progressively see Duncan become more comfortable and decisive in the pocket. He finished the game with a 140.2 passer rating and momentum to build off the rest of the season. Considering the severity of Iamaleava's concussion, Duncan may be starting the last two games.

2. What could have been with UCLA's defense

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a common talking point during the second half of this season, but UCLA's defense is continually improving each week.

Despite the gaudy scoring numbers against Indiana and Ohio State, the Bruins have been competing at levels they hadn't reached during the early season defensively. You almost have to wonder where UCLA would be if its defense were competing with this sort of intensity all season.

They would undoubtedly be in a better position around this time of the year, maybe still within reach of attaining bowl eligibility.

3. Brace yourselves for Saturday

UCLA Bruins head coach Tim Skipper watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that this game is behind us, the Bruins have just one home game remaining, and it may be bigger than we all think.

With the looming conversations around UCLA moving its home games to SoFi Stadium, Saturday's Rose Bowl clash could be the last we see the Bruins playing regular season games in Pasadena.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Adding to that, who knows if Nico Iamaleava is going to return next year? The redshirt sophomore detailed coming into the season that he wanted to enter his name into the NFL draft after the season, but given the year he had, there is a pretty good chance he returns.

Saturday may also be the last time Tim Skipper is coaching in the Rose Bowl. Say what you want about UCLA's season, but Skipper did everything he could with everything he had, and then some. The two-time interim coach will undoubtedly be a head coach somewhere, but we're just not too sure it'll be with the Bruins.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

