Top Names For UCLA Coaching Gig, Part 1
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we're diving into some names that can replace DeShaun Foster.
To watch today's episode, view below:
The search is on for UCLA's next head football coach after DeShaun Foster was relieved of his duties following a devastating 0-3 start to the season.
As the search for Foster's replacement commences, let's dive into some names that can find themselves in the conversation, starting with some young culture setters who can make a lasting impact in Westwood.
Alex Golesh, HC, USF
Golesh is one of the fastest-rising names in all of college football. On the heels of leading his Bulls to back-to-back upsets against No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida, UCLA won't be the only one clamoring for the 41-year-old.
What makes Golesh an interesting, potentially top-priority name? He could be a massive factor in retaining star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Golesh was Tennessee's offensive coordinator while the Vols were heavily recruiting Iamaleava.
If UCLA wants to maintain any momentum from what may become a lost season, Golesh can help keep top talent in Westwood.
Brian Hartline, OC, Ohio State
Hartline is one of the most respected offensive coordinators and wide receivers coaches in the nation. He can instantly make a recruiting impact at the receiver and quarterback positions (something UCLA will need to address post-Iamaleava).
He's young, has championship experience and can easily connect with players similarly to Foster. The difference? He's versed in play-calling and elite Big Ten offenses. Just like Golesh, Hartline can be a reason for Iamaleava to stay.
The downsides? He has no connection to Southern California, which can put a wrinkle in his recruiting efforts. But the Bruins have done a good job at reaching across the country for recruits lately.
Scotty Walden, HC, UTEP
Walden is one of the youngest, dynamic coaches in the nation. The Texas-born head coach is pioneering a new culture and turnaround in El Paso, which may pique the interest of UCLA.
His tenure leading the Miners hasn't started the best -- UTEP is 4-11 through his first two seasons -- but the change he's fostering in the program is tangible. This one may be one of the longer shots, but if Martin Jarmond and the Bruins are looking for a young, fiery culture-setter, Walden shouldn't be overlooked.
Kenny Dillingham, HC, Arizona State
This one may be the longest shot, but is it really?
Dillingham is one of the loudest, dynamic coaches in the nation and has done a tremendous job turning around the Sun Devils.
Sure, Arizona State as a program is in a better spot than UCLA, having just made a miraculous run to the College Football Playoff, but imagine if Dillingham were surrounded by more resources, better facilities, a stronger conference and, most importantly, more money.
The Bruins can certainly outbid Arizona State, and if Jarmond and UCLA's search committee are serious about landing a program changer, then they need to throw all the money they can at Dillingham.
G.J. Kinne, HC, Texas State
Kinne has been lauded as one of the best rebuilders in college football. Before taking over Texas State in 2022, the Bobcats hadn't had a winning season in nine seasons.
Since being hired, Texas State has won two consecutive bowl games and is off to a 2-1 start in the 2025 season. In the early stages of the coaching carousel, Kinne is a name being mentioned frequently.
At the ripe age of 36, Kinne already has more coaching experience than Foster, with a proven resume of program change.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.