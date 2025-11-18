Top UCLA Coaching Candidate Drawing Comparisons to Cignetti
The UCLA Bruins' season may be (unofficially) over after a 48-10 shellacking to the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes handed them their seventh loss of the season, but the coaching search is still on.
Former UCLA coach and current CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel, also father of current offensive play-caller, Jerry, revealed that a new name is closely linked to the Bruins' coaching vacancy -- James Madison coach Bob Chesney.
Many view Chesney as a home run hire for the Bruins should they land him. With James Frankin taking the Virginia Tech gig, a huge domino fell in UCLA's pursuit of Chesney. CBS Sports believes Chesney is akin to Indiana's Curt Cignetti.
- "Coach Bob Chesney, 48, is considered to be in the Curt Cignetti mold of coaches. He's 129-51 overall as a head coach in stops from Division III to the FBS. He's won everywhere.
- "The Bruins are enamored with Chesney's track record, and sources have indicated Chesney has strong interest in UCLA as well. Chesney has spent most of his career on the East Coast and seems open to a change.
- "Among the other coaches who have been of interest for UCLA include San Diego State's Sean Lewis, who is 8-2 in his second season with the Aztecs. Lewis has gotten interest from multiple Power Four teams with head coaching openings."
More on UCLA's Pursuit of Chesney
"I'm hearing Bob Chesney at UCLA," Neuheisel said during Saturday's CBS coverage. "He's got to make a decision. With Mike Elko reupping with Texas A&M, it seems like Penn State's still got a spot and Chesney's from the state of Pennsylvania, so maybe he's waiting for something a little bit closer to home."
Chesney and JMU just moved up to No. 21 on the latest AP Top 25 college football poll and are one of the Group of Five's top contenders to make the College Football Playoff. According to BruinReportOnline, Chesney is atop UCLA's coaching board.
The Bruins' coaching search has taken some major hits with all these juggernaut positions opening weekly. It's put a real damper on where the job ranks among others on the carousel.
Of course, the Bruins would have loved a shot at landing Franklin themselves, but a colossal coaching carousel that grew seemingly every week made that next to impossible. Instead, UCLA is pursuing Chesney.
With Virginia Tech off the board as a serious contender for Chesney, UCLA gets one step closer to landing the target atop its coaching board.
