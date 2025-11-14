Two Week 12 Games UCLA Fans Must Keep Track Of
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to take on their biggest test of the season -- a road matchup with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes -- on the heels of losing two consecutive games for the first time under Tim Skipper.
The Bruins' unspoken goal of completing a 0-4 turnaround to gain bowl eligibility is all but impossible now that they are tasked with Ohio State, No. 17 USC and the Washington Huskies to end the season, but that doesn't mean they'll stop competing.
With that being said, and as the college football season nears its final weeks, we thought we could share a couple of other games UCLA fans should keep track of this week.
Washington Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers
The first of two remaining Bruins opponents after the Buckeyes, Washington looks to bounce back from a horrid upset loss to Wisconsin. The Huskies host Purdue and kick off at 4 p.m. PT on FS1.
Washington partook in one of the biggest upsets of the week. The then-23rd-ranked Huskies couldn't handle Wisconsin's defense as the Badgers, losers of six straight, upset Washington, 13-10, fresh of its first Top 25 ranking of the season.
Huskies coach Jedd Fisch, who has been a name synonymous with those linked to UCLA's coaching vacancy, has a slightly hotter seat than he did the week before. If there was ever a game for the Bruins to win during this final stretch of the season, it'd be against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 22.
ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 25.1% chance to win this Week 13 matchup. It's one of UCLA's best odds of the season, considering how everything has played out.
(17) USC Trojans vs (21) Iowa Hawkeyes
The dreaded crosstown rivals had another great week, much to the chagrin of Bruins fans. USC played on Friday night and cruised past Northwestern, 38-17, behind a stellar night from wide receiver Makai Lemon. The win bumped the Trojans up three spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 17.
For just a small frame of the season, there was a decent chance at UCLA's quest for bowl game eligibility coming down to its final game of the season against Southern California. Lincoln Riley's squad may still have something to play for come Week 14, but the same may not be said for the Bruins.
ESPN Analytics gives UCLA a 6.0% chance to win the Nov. 29 matchup. Who knows who will be suiting up for the Bruins come rivalry week.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.