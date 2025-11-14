All Bruins

Two Week 12 Games UCLA Fans Must Keep Track Of

The Bruins have a date with the No. 1 team in the nation, but their remaining opponents also have some big-time games.

Connor Moreno

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) tries to break a tackle by UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (17) during the third quarter at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) tries to break a tackle by UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (17) during the third quarter at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to take on their biggest test of the season -- a road matchup with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes -- on the heels of losing two consecutive games for the first time under Tim Skipper.

The Bruins' unspoken goal of completing a 0-4 turnaround to gain bowl eligibility is all but impossible now that they are tasked with Ohio State, No. 17 USC and the Washington Huskies to end the season, but that doesn't mean they'll stop competing.

With that being said, and as the college football season nears its final weeks, we thought we could share a couple of other games UCLA fans should keep track of this week.

Washington Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers

The first of two remaining Bruins opponents after the Buckeyes, Washington looks to bounce back from a horrid upset loss to Wisconsin. The Huskies host Purdue and kick off at 4 p.m. PT on FS1.

Washington partook in one of the biggest upsets of the week. The then-23rd-ranked Huskies couldn't handle Wisconsin's defense as the Badgers, losers of six straight, upset Washington, 13-10, fresh of its first Top 25 ranking of the season.

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Huskies coach Jedd Fisch, who has been a name synonymous with those linked to UCLA's coaching vacancy, has a slightly hotter seat than he did the week before. If there was ever a game for the Bruins to win during this final stretch of the season, it'd be against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 22.

ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 25.1% chance to win this Week 13 matchup. It's one of UCLA's best odds of the season, considering how everything has played out.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds up a towel branding the Michigan State logo after beating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

(17) USC Trojans vs (21) Iowa Hawkeyes

The dreaded crosstown rivals had another great week, much to the chagrin of Bruins fans. USC played on Friday night and cruised past Northwestern, 38-17, behind a stellar night from wide receiver Makai Lemon. The win bumped the Trojans up three spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 17.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For just a small frame of the season, there was a decent chance at UCLA's quest for bowl game eligibility coming down to its final game of the season against Southern California. Lincoln Riley's squad may still have something to play for come Week 14, but the same may not be said for the Bruins.

ESPN Analytics gives UCLA a 6.0% chance to win the Nov. 29 matchup. Who knows who will be suiting up for the Bruins come rivalry week.

CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.